Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift's beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge

A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift's home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property, police said.

The woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested on Monday, said Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella. TMZ published photos showing someone in handcuffs outside the home's gates, which had multiple "No Trespassing" signs.

Gingerella said the woman, identified as 54-year-old Kimberly Meyer of Bristol, Connecticut, was previously told to stay away from the property. She was charged with willful trespass.

Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In July 2019, an Iowa man who said he wanted to meet Swift was arrested near her beachfront mansion carrying a crowbar and lock picks, and a New Jersey man was caught inside the home months later. A Florida man who broke into Swift's home in New York City in 2018 was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.

It's unclear if Swift was home on Monday. She is in the middle of a 52-show stadium tour dubbed "Eras." On Friday, she released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," a re-recorded version of her third album.