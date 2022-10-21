celebrity kids

WWE Legend Kevin Nash's Son Tristen Dead at 26

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s son Tristen has passed away at the age of 26

By Daisy Maldonado | E! News

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The wrestling community is coming together to mourn a loss.

Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer of Kevin Nash, has passed away at age 26, according to a statement released on behalf of the Nash family.

"On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26," read the statement, which was shared by wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp. "Tristen recently starting working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together.

It continued, "The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time."

In the wake of Tristen's passing, Kevin's "Kliq This" podcast co-host Sean Oliver took to Twitter to express his condolences. "I met a great young man this year named Tristen," he tweeted. "He worked with me and his dad on a podcast we have, and proved to be smart, sweet, savvy, witty, and mature beyond his mere handful of years. There were big things coming for him, but it was not to be."

Sharing that the news of the loss has left him "speechless," Oliver added, "To steal a heart so pure, full of potential, is cruelty beyond understanding. Won't try. I have his last text to me: 'Love you man.' I read it 50 times in 2 days &, T, I'm gonna read it a lot more."

In addition to his work on his father's podcast, Tristen also performed in the musical act "The. Builders."

A cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

