Zendaya and Tom Holland Confirm Romance With Steamy Makeout Session

"Spiderman: Homecoming" co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed their budding romance with a PDA session that sent fans into a tailspin

By Kisha Forde

Tom Holland (L) and Zendaya
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It looks like Zendaya and Tom Holland have spun their on-screen chemistry into a web of real-life romance.

Brace yourself, Spider-Man fans (and the rest of the world, honestly)--the duo who play fated love interests Peter Parker and MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe installments of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" have seemingly confirmed they are in fact, a real-life couple, with a steamy make-out session.

In photos published by Page Six on July 2, the two A-list actors are seen engaging in some serious PDA while out and about in Los Angeles. Although the pair recently wrapped filming on their third Spider-Man installment--"Spider-Man: No Way Home"--that was actually way back in March (an eternity in pandemic time), so this hangout can certainly be viewed as way more personal than business.

Rumors of an off-camera relationship have followed the duo since as early as 2017, when fans began to speculate that the two were more than just friendly co-stars. At the time, a source confirmed to E! News that they were in fact, dating after bonding during filming.

"They got to know each other while on set," an insider shared at the time. "They became friends and started getting romantic a few months ago. They both are such great people. It's cool they got together. Everyone gets along with them."

Nonetheless, both stars denied the ongoing rumors, explaining in later interviews that they were just "friends." They even poked fun at the notion by consistently joking with each other over social media. And while that may have certainly been true at the time...with great romance, comes great responsibility to show it off. That's how it goes, right?

