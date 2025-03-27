‘Star Wars' and ‘Ghostbusters' props among top-selling items at entertainment auction

May the force -- and Chewbacca's bowcaster -- be with you.

Both are now with the highest bidder after Wednesday's auction that featured iconic props and costumes from film and television.

Propstore, a memorabilia company, announced that day one of its Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles sold 450 pieces for a combined total of nearly $7 million.

The top item was a screen-matched bowcaster used by Chewbacca in "Star Wars" that sold for $768,600. Information about the winning bidder was not provided.

But if Chewbacca -- the tall and hairy Wookiee also known as "Chewie" -- was asked about the sale of his bowcaster, he'd probably say something like, "Uuuuuuuuuur, Ahhhhhrrrrr, Arrrggggghhhhhh."

Who ya gonna call when the "Ghostbusters" light-up, radio-controlled ghost trap and pedal is up for auction?

Well, a huge Ghostbusters fan, obviously. One of whom presumably was the top bidder, paying $327,600 for the screen-matched item.

The sword used by Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Conan the Barbarian" was purchased for $176,400 by a buyer who can now solve the film's "Riddle of Steel."

Notable costume sales included Charlie Chaplin's boots from the 1940 film "The Great Dictator" for $157,500; Michael Keaton's Batsuit displayed in "Batman Returns" for $157,500; John Travolta's T-Birds jacket from "Grease" for $126,000; Dumbledore's robe from "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" for $81,900; and Tom Cruise's bomber jacket from "Top Gun" for $81,900.

John Travolta's T-Birds jacket from the movie "Grease" sold for $126,000 at Propstore's Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. (Propstore)

Here's the full list of the top-selling items revealed by Propstore, with the buyer's premium fee included:

STAR WARS: ORIGINAL TRILOGY (1977-1983) Chewbacca's (Peter Mayhew) Photo-Matched Bowcaster with Restored Dressing Components sold for $768,600

Chewbacca's (Peter Mayhew) Photo-Matched Bowcaster with Restored Dressing Components GHOSTBUSTERS (1984) / (1989) GHOSTBUSTERS II Screen-Matched Light-Up Radio-Controlled Hero Ghost Trap and Pedal sold for $327,600

Screen-Matched Light-Up Radio-Controlled Hero Ghost Trap and Pedal CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1982) Conan's (Arnold Schwarzenegger) Atlantean Sword and Four Behind-the-Scenes Photos sold for $176,400

Conan's (Arnold Schwarzenegger) Atlantean Sword and Four Behind-the-Scenes Photos THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997) Screen-Matched Light-Up Zorg Industries "Rocket Launcher" ZF-1 sold for $176,400

Screen-Matched Light-Up Zorg Industries "Rocket Launcher" ZF-1 THE GREAT DICTATOR (1940 ) A Jewish Barber's (Charlie Chaplin) Screen- and Photo-Matched "Little Tramp" Boots sold for $157,500

) A Jewish Barber's (Charlie Chaplin) Screen- and Photo-Matched "Little Tramp" Boots BATMAN RETURNS (1992) Batman's (Michael Keaton) Batsuit on Display sold for $157,500

Batman's (Michael Keaton) Batsuit on Display THE EVIL DEAD (1981) Tom Sullivan Collection: Screen-Matched Naturom Demonto (Necronomicon Ex-Mortis) Book of the Dead with Hand-Illustrated Tom Sullivan Pages sold for $132,300

Tom Sullivan Collection: Screen-Matched Naturom Demonto (Necronomicon Ex-Mortis) Book of the Dead with Hand-Illustrated Tom Sullivan Pages GREASE (1978) Danny Zuko's (John Travolta) "Greased Lightnin'" T-Birds Jacket sold for $126,000

Danny Zuko's (John Travolta) "Greased Lightnin'" T-Birds Jacket BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II (1989) Screen-Matched "A" (Hero) Car DeLorean Time Machine's Mr. Fusion Reactor sold for $119,700

Screen-Matched "A" (Hero) Car DeLorean Time Machine's Mr. Fusion Reactor HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE (2009) Dumbledore's (Michael Gambon) Hero Robe sold for $81,900

Dumbledore's (Michael Gambon) Hero Robe TOP GUN (1986) Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's (Tom Cruise) Photo-Matched Bomber Jacket sold for $81,900

Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's (Tom Cruise) Photo-Matched Bomber Jacket MUPPETS FROM SPACE (1999) Light-Up Lightning-Struck Gonzo (Dave Goelz) Puppet sold for $63,000

Light-Up Lightning-Struck Gonzo (Dave Goelz) Puppet GREASE (1978) Sandy Olsson's (Olivia Newton-John) Screen-Matched Frosty Palace Jukebox Dress sold for $53,550

Sandy Olsson's (Olivia Newton-John) Screen-Matched Frosty Palace Jukebox Dress X-MEN: THE LAST STAND (2006) Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) Claws sold for $20,160

Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) Claws THE BIG LEBOWSKI (1998) Walter Sobchak's (John Goodman) Costume sold for $18,900

Walter Sobchak's (John Goodman) Costume EDWARD SCISSORHANDS (1990) Kim's (Winona Ryder) Dress sold for $15,120

More than 800 additional lots were expected to be available for bidding as the auction continued Thursday and Friday. Bids can be placed online or by telephone.

"The auction surpassed our expectations and showcased the enduring popularity of franchises like Star Wars, Batman, and Ghostbusters, along with legendary films like Grease and cult favorite, The Evil Dead," said Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore. "We’re proud to have connected our global audience of fans with the historic pieces they cherish."