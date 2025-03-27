Movies

‘Star Wars' and ‘Ghostbusters' props among top-selling items at entertainment auction

Famous props from films like "Star Wars," "Ghostbusters," "Batman," "Harry Potter" and others were sold at auction for a pretty penny.

By Mike Gavin

May the force -- and Chewbacca's bowcaster -- be with you.

Both are now with the highest bidder after Wednesday's auction that featured iconic props and costumes from film and television.

Propstore, a memorabilia company, announced that day one of its Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles sold 450 pieces for a combined total of nearly $7 million.

The top item was a screen-matched bowcaster used by Chewbacca in "Star Wars" that sold for $768,600. Information about the winning bidder was not provided.

But if Chewbacca -- the tall and hairy Wookiee also known as "Chewie" -- was asked about the sale of his bowcaster, he'd probably say something like, "Uuuuuuuuuur, Ahhhhhrrrrr, Arrrggggghhhhhh."  

Chewbacca's bowcaster from "Star Wars" was the top-selling item at Propstore's Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles.

Who ya gonna call when the "Ghostbusters" light-up, radio-controlled ghost trap and pedal is up for auction?

Well, a huge Ghostbusters fan, obviously. One of whom presumably was the top bidder, paying $327,600 for the screen-matched item.

The ghost catcher and pedal from "Ghostbusters" sold for \$327,600 at the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. (Photo courtesy of Propstore)

The sword used  by Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Conan the Barbarian" was purchased for $176,400 by a buyer who can now solve the film's "Riddle of Steel."

Notable costume sales included Charlie Chaplin's boots from the 1940 film "The Great Dictator" for $157,500; Michael Keaton's Batsuit displayed in "Batman Returns" for $157,500; John Travolta's T-Birds jacket from "Grease" for $126,000; Dumbledore's robe from "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" for $81,900; and Tom Cruise's bomber jacket from "Top Gun" for $81,900.

John Travolta's T-Birds jacket from the movie "Grease" sold for $126,000 at Propstore's Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. (Propstore)

Here's the full list of the top-selling items revealed by Propstore, with the buyer's premium fee included:

  • STAR WARS: ORIGINAL TRILOGY (1977-1983) Chewbacca's (Peter Mayhew) Photo-Matched Bowcaster with Restored Dressing Components sold for $768,600
  • GHOSTBUSTERS (1984) / (1989) GHOSTBUSTERS II Screen-Matched Light-Up Radio-Controlled Hero Ghost Trap and Pedal sold for $327,600
  • CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1982) Conan's (Arnold Schwarzenegger) Atlantean Sword and Four Behind-the-Scenes Photos sold for $176,400
  • THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997) Screen-Matched Light-Up Zorg Industries "Rocket Launcher" ZF-1 sold for $176,400
  • THE GREAT DICTATOR (1940) A Jewish Barber's (Charlie Chaplin) Screen- and Photo-Matched "Little Tramp" Boots sold for $157,500
  • BATMAN RETURNS (1992) Batman's (Michael Keaton) Batsuit on Display sold for $157,500
  • THE EVIL DEAD (1981) Tom Sullivan Collection: Screen-Matched Naturom Demonto (Necronomicon Ex-Mortis) Book of the Dead with Hand-Illustrated Tom Sullivan Pages sold for $132,300
  • GREASE (1978) Danny Zuko's (John Travolta) "Greased Lightnin'" T-Birds Jacket sold for $126,000
  • BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II (1989) Screen-Matched "A" (Hero) Car DeLorean Time Machine's Mr. Fusion Reactor sold for $119,700
  • HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE (2009) Dumbledore's (Michael Gambon) Hero Robe sold for $81,900
  • TOP GUN (1986) Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's (Tom Cruise) Photo-Matched Bomber Jacket sold for $81,900
  • MUPPETS FROM SPACE (1999) Light-Up Lightning-Struck Gonzo (Dave Goelz) Puppet sold for $63,000
  • GREASE (1978) Sandy Olsson's (Olivia Newton-John) Screen-Matched Frosty Palace Jukebox Dress sold for $53,550
  • X-MEN: THE LAST STAND (2006) Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) Claws sold for $20,160
  • THE BIG LEBOWSKI (1998) Walter Sobchak's (John Goodman) Costume sold for $18,900
  • EDWARD SCISSORHANDS (1990) Kim's (Winona Ryder) Dress sold for $15,120

More than 800 additional lots were expected to be available for bidding as the auction continued Thursday and Friday. Bids can be placed online or by telephone.

"The auction surpassed our expectations and showcased the enduring popularity of franchises like Star Wars, Batman, and Ghostbusters, along with legendary films like Grease and cult favorite, The Evil Dead," said Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore. "We’re proud to have connected our global audience of fans with the historic pieces they cherish."

