Xfinity Theatre in Hartford

Hartford Country Megaticket Goes on Sale Next Week

Luke Bryan
Jason Kempin

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 22: Country artist Luke Bryan performs at the Grand Ole Opry House on October 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Connecticut country music fans can see more than a dozen music stars with one ticket that gets you into six shows at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford this summer.

The 2020 Country Megaticket goes on sale next Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. at Megaticket.com and will be available for a limited time.

The following six shows are included in each package:

Shows in the 2020 Country Megaticket

  • Saturday, June 6: Sugarland, plus special guests
  • Sunday, June 14: Lady Antebellum, with Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae
  • Friday, June 19: Luke Bryan, with Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack
  • Saturday, July 11: Tim McGraw, with Midland, Ingrid Andress
  • Saturday, July 25: Jason Aldean, with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dee Jay Silver
  • Saturday, Aug. 22: Thomas Rhett, with Cole Swindell, HARDY

Country Megaticket Packages:

Gold Package - $649 per ticket

  • The same prime lower or mid-level reserved seat to each Megaticket show
  • Fast Lane entry at each Megaticket show
  • Access to the 2021 Megaticket presale

Silver - $449 per ticket

  • The same prime reserved level reserved seat to each Megaticket show
  • Fast Lane entry at each Megaticket show
  • Access to the 2021 Megaticket presale

Lawn - $199 per ticket

  • A general admission lawn ticket to each Megaticket show
  • Fast Lane entry at each Megaticket show
  • Access to the 2021 Megaticket presale

There is an eight-ticket total limit for Megaticket purchases.

Tickets for each individual show will go on sale at later times to be announced.

