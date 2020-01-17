Hartford Country Megaticket Goes on Sale Next Week

Connecticut country music fans can see more than a dozen music stars with one ticket that gets you into six shows at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford this summer.

The 2020 Country Megaticket goes on sale next Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. at Megaticket.com and will be available for a limited time.

The following six shows are included in each package:

Shows in the 2020 Country Megaticket

Saturday, June 6: Sugarland, plus special guests

Sunday, June 14: Lady Antebellum, with Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae

Friday, June 19: Luke Bryan, with Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack

Saturday, July 11: Tim McGraw, with Midland, Ingrid Andress

Saturday, July 25: Jason Aldean, with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dee Jay Silver

Saturday, Aug. 22: Thomas Rhett, with Cole Swindell, HARDY

Country Megaticket Packages:

Gold Package - $649 per ticket

The same prime lower or mid-level reserved seat to each Megaticket show

Fast Lane entry at each Megaticket show

Access to the 2021 Megaticket presale

Silver - $449 per ticket

The same prime reserved level reserved seat to each Megaticket show

Fast Lane entry at each Megaticket show

Access to the 2021 Megaticket presale

Lawn - $199 per ticket

A general admission lawn ticket to each Megaticket show

Fast Lane entry at each Megaticket show

Access to the 2021 Megaticket presale

There is an eight-ticket total limit for Megaticket purchases.

Tickets for each individual show will go on sale at later times to be announced.