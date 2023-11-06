Hootie & The Blowfish tour coming to Connecticut

Hootie & the Blowfish is going on tour in 2024 and will be stopping in Connecticut.
Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker, who has gone on to have a successful solo career in country music, and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld formed the band when they were students together at the University of South Carolina.
The tour, the band's first since 2019, will include 43 cities across the U.S. and Canada.
It kicks off in Dallas, Texas, on May 30 and includes a stop at The Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Aug. 1.
“Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour buses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” Bryan said in a news release. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”
General on-sale starts Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time via Hootie.com, with presale access for Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter subscribers beginning tomorrow, Nov. 7, at noon.
Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning tomorrow, Nov. 7 at noon. Get details online at citientertainment.com.
Summer Camp with Trucks Tour
- May 30: Dallas, Texas - Dos Equis Pavilion
- May 31: Rogers, Ark. - Walmart AMP
- June 1: St. Louis, Mo. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 6: Detroit, Mich. - Pine Knob Music Theatre
- June 7: Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center
- June 8: Indianapolis, Ind. - Ruoff Music Center
- June 13: Gilford, N.H. - BankNH Pavilion
- June 14: Bangor, Maine - Maine Savings Amphitheatre
- June 15: Saratoga Springs, N.Y. -Broadview Stage at SPAC
- June 21: Boston, Mass. - Fenway Park – with Bare Naked Ladies
- June 27: Bethel, N.Y. - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- June 28: Hershey, Pa. - Hersheypark Stadium
- June 29: Burgettstown, Pa. - The Pavilion at Star Lake
- July 10: Denver, Colo. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- July 11: Salt Lake City, Utah - USANA Amphitheatre
- July 13: Phoenix, Ariz. - Footprint Center
- July 16: Anaheim, Calif. - Honda Center
- July 17: Mountain View, Calif. - Shoreline Amphitheatre
- July 19: Portland, Ore. - RV Inn Styles Amphitheater
- July 20: Seattle, Wash. - White River Amphitheatre
- July 26: Birmingham, Ala. - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- July 27: Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena
- Aug. 1: Hartford, Conn. - The Xfinity Theatre
- Aug. 2: Holmdel, N.J. - PNC Bank Arts Center
- Aug. 3: Columbia, Maryland - Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Aug. 8: Somerset, Wisc. - Somerset Amphitheater
- Aug. 9: Chicago, Ill. - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Aug. 10: East Troy, Wisc. - Alpine Valley Music Theatre
- Aug. 15: Cleveland, Ohio - Blossom Music Center
- Aug. 16: Philadelphia, Pa. - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Aug. 17: Bristow, Va. - Jiffy Lube Live
- Aug. 29: Columbia, S.C. - Colonial Life Arena
- Sept. 5: Wantagh, N.Y. - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Sept. 6: Syracuse, N.Y. - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Sept. 7: Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage
- Sept. 12: Knoxville, Tenn. - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
- Sept. 13: Raleigh, N.C. - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Sept. 14: Virginia Beach, Va. - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- Sept. 19: Charlotte, N.C. - PNC Music Pavilion
- Sept. 20: Alpharetta, Ga. - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Sept. 26: Tampa, Fla. - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sept. 27: Jacksonville, Fla. - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Sept. 28: West Palm Beach, Fla. - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre