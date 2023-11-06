Hootie & The Blowfish tour coming to Connecticut

Hootie & the Blowfish is going on tour in 2024 and will be stopping in Connecticut.

Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker, who has gone on to have a successful solo career in country music, and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld formed the band when they were students together at the University of South Carolina.

The tour, the band's first since 2019, will include 43 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

It kicks off in Dallas, Texas, on May 30 and includes a stop at The Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Aug. 1.

“Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour buses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” Bryan said in a news release. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”

General on-sale starts Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time via Hootie.com, with presale access for Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter subscribers beginning tomorrow, Nov. 7, at noon.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning tomorrow, Nov. 7 at noon. Get details online at citientertainment.com.

Summer Camp with Trucks Tour