Organizers of a new indoor music series in Hartford want to help you beat “The Winter Blues.”

“The Winter Blues,” a series of free lunchtime shows, begins on Feb. 14 and runs through March 27.

The shows will be inside the City Place 1 lobby at 185 Asylum St. on Fridays from noon to 1 p.m.

Connecticut acts Jake Kulak, Frank Critelli, The Skipping Stones, Zaaqqara, Brandt Taylor, ArleneWow! and Kelly English will perform. Learn more about the events here.