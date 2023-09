Journey is going on tour in next year and the band will be coming to Connecticut.

The 2024 Freedom tour starts in February and Journey will be coming to Bridgeport in April.

The last tour date the band has announced is a show at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport on April 24 and fans are sure to welcome Journey with “Open Arms.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Journey is touring with Toto.