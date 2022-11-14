Musical artist Lizzo is coming to Hartford next year as a part of her "Special 2our" with special guest Latto.

The concert will take place at the XL Center on May 6, 2023. Tickets are going on sale Friday.

She's touring in Europe from February to March before starting her national tour at the end of April.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Lizzo was supposed to perform at Xfinity Theatre in Dec. 2019, but her concert was canceled.

Tickets can be purchased online at XLCenter.com and LizzoMusic.com. You can also purchase tickets on ticketmaster.com.