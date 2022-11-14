Hartford

Lizzo is Coming to Hartford as a Part of ‘Special 2our'

Musical artist Lizzo is coming to Hartford next year as a part of her "Special 2our" with special guest Latto.

The concert will take place at the XL Center on May 6, 2023. Tickets are going on sale Friday.

She's touring in Europe from February to March before starting her national tour at the end of April.

Lizzo was supposed to perform at Xfinity Theatre in Dec. 2019, but her concert was canceled.

Tickets can be purchased online at XLCenter.com and LizzoMusic.com. You can also purchase tickets on ticketmaster.com.

