Comedian and actor Matt Rife is on a world tour and he will be coming to Connecticut.

Rife, a standup comedian and actor, has gained fame on TikTok and he has more than 14 million followers.

His ProbleMATTic world tour is coming to Mohegan Sun Area in Uncasville in 2024. The event is 18 and up.

He will be here on Feb. 23, 24 and 25. Mohegan Sun said a third date was added due to overwhelming demand.

Rife was on “MTV’s Wild 'N Out,” and appeared on “The Challenge.” He has also been on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Fresh Off The Boat,” “North Of The 10,” and NBC’s “Bring The Funny.”

“As one of the most buzzed about comedians in the business, Rife has been selling-out comedy clubs and theaters across the country and is gearing up to embark on his biggest tour to-date with Live Nation, the Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour,” the Mohegan Sun website says.

Mohegan Sun said tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

They will be sold for $59.50, $79.50, $99.50, $129.50 and $149.50.

You can learn more about the tour and see all the tour dates here.