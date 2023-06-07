Entertainment

Matt Rife's world tour includes three dates in Connecticut

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Comedian and actor Matt Rife is on a world tour and he will be coming to Connecticut.

Rife, a standup comedian and actor, has gained fame on TikTok and he has more than 14 million followers.

His ProbleMATTic world tour is coming to Mohegan Sun Area in Uncasville in 2024. The event is 18 and up.

He will be here on Feb. 23, 24 and 25. Mohegan Sun said a third date was added due to overwhelming demand.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Rife was on “MTV’s Wild 'N Out,” and appeared on “The Challenge.” He has also been on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Fresh Off The Boat,” “North Of The 10,” and NBC’s “Bring The Funny.”

“As one of the most buzzed about comedians in the business, Rife has been selling-out comedy clubs and theaters across the country and is gearing up to embark on his biggest tour to-date with Live Nation, the Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour,” the Mohegan Sun website says.

Mohegan Sun said tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Local

Derby 10 mins ago

Derby city hall closed Wednesday after sewer line break

Bridgeport 58 mins ago

11 people, 6 pets displaced after lightning strikes multi-family home in Bridgeport

They will be sold for $59.50, $79.50, $99.50, $129.50 and $149.50.

You can learn more about the tour and see all the tour dates here.

This article tagged under:

EntertainmentMOHEGAN SUN ARENA
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us