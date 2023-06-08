Mohegan Sun has added a fourth date to see comedian and actor Matt Rife when he brings his world tour to Connecticut.

Rife, a standup comedian and actor, has gained fame on TikTok and he has more than 14 million followers.

His ProbleMATTic world tour is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville in 2024. The event is 18 and up.

He will now be at Mohegan Sun from Thursday, Feb. 22 until Sunday, Feb. 25. All four shows will be at 8 p.m.

Mohegan Sun said extra dates have been added for “a record-breaking fourth consecutive show.”

Rife was on “MTV’s Wild 'N Out,” and appeared on “The Challenge.” He has also been on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Fresh Off The Boat,” “North Of The 10,” and NBC’s “Bring The Funny.”

“As one of the most buzzed about comedians in the business, Rife has been selling-out comedy clubs and theaters across the country and is gearing up to embark on his biggest tour to-date with Live Nation, the Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour,” the Mohegan Sun website says.

Mohegan Sun said tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Tickets will be sold for $59.50, $79.50, $99.50, $129.50 and $149.50.

You can learn more about the tour and see all the tour dates here.