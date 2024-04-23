Pitbull's ‘Party After Dark Tour' is coming to Connecticut

Pitbull has announced the dates for his Party After Dark Tour and he will be coming to Connecticut.

One of the 26 cities on Pitbull’s Party After Dark Tour is Hartford.

Armando Christian Pérez, who is known as Grammy-Award winner Pitbull, will be at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, on Friday, Sept. 13. T-Pain will be joining him.

Ticket sales will begin on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

The tour will also offer some VIP packages and experiences as well.

Party After Dark Tour Dates: