Pitbull's ‘Party After Dark Tour' is coming to Connecticut

Pitbull has announced the dates for his Party After Dark Tour and he will be coming to Connecticut.
One of the 26 cities on Pitbull’s Party After Dark Tour is Hartford.
Armando Christian Pérez, who is known as Grammy-Award winner Pitbull, will be at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, on Friday, Sept. 13. T-Pain will be joining him.
Ticket sales will begin on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
The tour will also offer some VIP packages and experiences as well.
Party After Dark Tour Dates:
- Wednesday, Aug. 21 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Friday, Aug. 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- Saturday, Aug. 24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Sunday, Aug. 25 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
- Thursday, Aug 29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Friday, Aug. 30 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Saturday, Aug. 31 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Sunday, Sept. 1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Wednesday, Sept. 4 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Friday, Sept. 6 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Saturday, Sept. 7 – Syracuse, NY – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Sunday, Sept. 8 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
- Thursday, Sept. 12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater
- Friday, Sept. 13 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
- Saturday, Sept. 14 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Sunday, Sept. 15 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Thursday, Sept. 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Saturday, Sept. 21 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
- Sunday, Sept. 22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Wednesday, Sept. 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Friday, Sept. 27 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, with Special Guest Lil Jon
- Saturday, Sept. 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Thursday, Oct. 3 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, with Special Guest Lil Jon
- Friday, Oct. 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Saturday, Oct. 5 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater