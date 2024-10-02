MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

Rascal Flatts going on tour and coming to Connecticut

Rascal Flatts is going on tour and coming to Connecticut.

The band, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, announced a farewell tour in 2020, but will be “emerging from hiatus” and going on the “Life is a Highway” tour in 2025.

“In 2020, we announced the farewell tour after being on the road extensively for 20 years. To put it simply, we needed a break. Then COVID hit and our plans came to a screeching halt, like the rest of the world. Since then, we’ve been able to revisit our unique and special experience as a band and we’re ready to get out on the road again. It’s hard to believe that next year will be the 25th anniversary of Rascal Flatts, and that felt like the perfect time to get back in front of the fans who have given us so much,” a statement on the band’s website says.

The tour starts in February and includes a date at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, March 14.

The show will be at 8 p.m.

Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane will be joining Rascal Flatts and the band plans to announce more guests.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

