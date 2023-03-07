The Sound on Sound music festival is happening for a second year and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer and Alanis Morissette are some of the many acts who will be coming to Bridgeport in the fall.

The concert will be at Seaside Park In Bridgeport from on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.

There is a Citi cardmember presale starting today, March 7, at 9 a.m. to noon on March 9. Get details on the pre-sale here.

The general sale for the public starts at noon on Thursday, March 9. Get details here.

Single-day and two-day tickets will be available.

2023 Sound On Sound Music Festival Lineup

Red Hot Chili Peppers

John Mayer

Alanis Morissette

Trey Anastasio Band

Hozier

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Dispatch

Lord Huron

Mt. Joy

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Steel Pulse

Joy Oladokun

Margo Price

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Gin Blossoms

Cautious Clay

Deep Banana Blackout

Briscoe

Calder Allen

SNACKTIME

JULAI & The Serotones

Kieran Rhodes

What's New in 2023

A news release about the event says there will more space this year, doubling the festival footprint; walkways to get around the grounds; three times as many food and beverage vendors; upgraded restroom facilities; more mobile connectivity; and more. New for 2023 - Sound on Sound Music Festival (soundonsoundct.com)

All the performances will be on a large turntable stage so there will be no overlapping sets and guests can see all the performances without going to different stages, according to the news release.

What to Know About Tickets

Ticket options include general admission and Premier Seat Tickets, which include a first-come, first-serve seated section.

There are also several levels of VIP tickets.

VIP Tickets include access to VIP viewing at the front of the stage, expedited entry into the festival through a VIP entrance lane and the VIP lounge.

There are also Sky Deck Tickets, which allow access to The Allē Sky Deck, Sky Deck-only bars and food vendors for purchase, expedited entry through the Sky Deck entrance lane, mobile phone charging stations, air conditioned restrooms, and free wi-fi.

There will also be Super VIP Tickets that include exclusive on stage viewing, depending on the artist; front row viewing opportunities; access to the Super VIP Lounge; complimentary food and beverages with high-end catering by a local chef; on site concierge services; air-conditioned restrooms; complimentary Super VIP parking near the entrance and golf cart shuttles to and from your car; free wi-fi and more.

“We are thrilled to bring the second annual Sound On Sound back to Seaside Park. Festival goers can expect to be wowed. The experience will be bigger and better this year from the acts, to the site, to the food and beverage offerings. We have turned the traditional festival upside down and created something really special for Connecticut," Howard Saffan, a partner with Sound On Sound, said in a statement.

Learn more here.