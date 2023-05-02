Entertainment

Rick Springfield to Play Durham Fair

Amy Harris - Invision - AP - 2019

Rick Springfield is coming to the Durham Fair.

The fair announced that he will be performing on the Main Stage on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician is known for hits that include “Jessie's Girl,” “Don't Talk to Strangers,” “I've Done Everything for You,” and more.

The opening act is Blondie & Beyond.

In 2019, he released his seventeenth studio album.

The Durham Fair runs from Sept. 21 to 24.

Lauren Alaina will perform on the main stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. Jackson Hill is the opening act.

Learn more here.

