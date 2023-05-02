Rick Springfield to Play Durham Fair

Rick Springfield is coming to the Durham Fair.

The fair announced that he will be performing on the Main Stage on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician is known for hits that include “Jessie's Girl,” “Don't Talk to Strangers,” “I've Done Everything for You,” and more.

The opening act is Blondie & Beyond.

In 2019, he released his seventeenth studio album.

The Durham Fair runs from Sept. 21 to 24.

Lauren Alaina will perform on the main stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. Jackson Hill is the opening act.

