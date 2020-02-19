Hollywood Hills

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Shooting at a Hollywood Hills Home

The 20-year-old New York rapper was killed during a home invasion at the nearly 3,000-square-foot home in the Mount Olympus area

By Jonathan Lloyd and Andrew Blankstein

New York rapper Pop Smoke was killed in a shooting during a home invasion early Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills home, multiple sources tell NBC News.

Police responded to the home in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive at about 4:30 a.m. One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

He later died at a hospital. Sources told NBC News the victim was shot multiple times.

Los Angeles police did not immediately confirm the victim's identity. Police said the 911 call came from the East Coast from a friend of someone who was inside the residence. Police did not provide more details regarding the call.

Pop Smoke performs at the Pop Smoke Listening Party
Getty

The 20-year-old New York rapper, who was born Bashar Barakah Jackson, released "Welcome to the Party" in April 2019. Nicky Minaj remixed the song, which was originally a part of Jackson's debut mixtape, "Meet the Woo."

In December of that year, Jackson collaborated with JackBoys and Travis Scott on "Gatti."

Minaj, 50 Cent and other artists expressed condolences on social media.

It was not immediately clear whether Pop Smoke owns the nearly 3,000-square-foot home home, listed at $2.5 million.

No arrests were reported early Wednesday. Several people were questioned at the scene in the Mount Olympus area.

