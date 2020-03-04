10 Events to Check Out This St. Patrick’s Day

Saturday, March 14:

St. Patrick's Day Dinner & Dance in Guilford - Dance the night away at the St. George Church Hall. Enjoy a real Irish meal with some corned beef cabbage and vegetarian shepherd's pie. Hosted by the St. George Men's Group, the event will take place on Saturday, March 14 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be door and raffle prizes along with a 50/50 raffle. Non-alcoholic beverages will be served and the event is BYOB permitted. Tickets are $35 per person with all proceeds to benefit the American Legion and can be purchased here.

St. Patrick's Day Celebration in Washington - Head on over to Washington's Gun Memorial Library for a great time! There will be crafts, a Lucky Leprechaun scavenger hunt and cupcake decorating. The celebration will be held on Saturday, March 14 starting at 1 p.m. Visit their website for more information.

Sunday, March 15:

Shamrocked Pub Crawl at Foxwoods Resort Casino - For those of you who are over 21, Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard is holding a property-wide pub crawl on Sunday, March 15. There will be festive drink specials and a chance to win prizes including show tickets for all attendees. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Celebration Zone on the Great Cedar Concourse and ends at 5 p.m. with the prize raffle at Centrale Fox Tower. Tickets are $10 a person and can be purchased online.

Grand Marshal's Gallop 5K in Bridgeport - The race will take off at Murphy's Law and corned beef and Guinness will be served at the finish line! Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. Tickets are $30 per adult, $15 for people under 21 and the children's sprint is free. Check out their website for more information.

New London St. Patrick's Day Parade - The town of New London will hold its St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 15 starting at 1 p.m. Schools, organizations, businesses and nonprofits will march the streets of downtown New London. Following the parade, The Drunken Palette art studio will be hosting a painting class for all ages for $15 a person. The class will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and no skills are required. For more information, check out their Facebook page.

8th Annual Harbor Point Shamrock Stroll 5K Run/Walk in Stamford - Take the Shamrock Stroll through Harbor Point on Sunday, March 15. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the race starts at 10 a.m. Half Full Brewery will be there with a pop-up pub-style beer garden. There will be a pet parade and costume contest and there is no entry fee. For more information on where to meet and where to park, click here.

New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade - The annual St. Patrick's Day festivities will commence in New Haven as families come out to experience the largest single-day spectator event in the state of Connecticut. The parade kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. For more information, including a parade lineup and parking guidelines, visit their website.

Monday, March 16:

Connecticut Post Mall's St. Patrick's Festivities - There will be Irish music, face painting, crafts, treats and a competition for best-dressed leprechaun! The event will be held on Monday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to noon and there will be free admission. For more information, visit their website.

Tuesday, March 17:

20th Annual Archbishop's St. Patrick's Day Breakfast in Hartford - The Connecticut Convention Center is hosting its annual St. Patrick's Day celebration on Tuesday, March 17. Staff Sergeant (Ret.) The guest speaker will be Johnny “Joey” Jones, who lost both of his legs in Afghanistan and has found purpose in family, friends and inspiring others. The breakfast will be held from 7 to 9:30 a.m. with networking opportunities starting at 7 a.m. with coffee, tea and juice service. For more information, visit their website.

St. Paddy's Day Concert in Fairfield - Fairfield Parks and Recreation is hosting a concert at the Penfield Beach Pavilion. The concert will take place on Tuesday, March 17 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. A traditional Irish music band called Keltic Kick will be performing. For more information, click here.