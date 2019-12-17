10,000 Maniacs to Perform at the Big E

“These Are Days” to start planning your trip to the Big E. The band 10,000 Maniacs will perform this year.

The rock band known for hits, including “What’s the Matter Here,” “Because the Night” and many others, will perform on The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage at 8 p.m. on Sept. 27.

The show is free with Big E admission and seating is on a first-come, first- served basis.

Four of the six original members make up “10,000 Maniacs.”

Keyboardist Dennis Drew and bassist Steven Gustafson co-founded the band in 1981. Drummer Jerry Augustyniak came along shortly afterward and founding guitarist/singer John Lombardo was welcomed back fulltime in 2015.

The newest two members are Mary Ramsey, who toured and recorded with the Maniacs as a viola player and backup singer before stepping into the front woman’s role 24 years ago, and Jeff Erikson, the lead guitarist for 17 years.

The 2020 Big E takes place from Sept. 18 to Oct. 4 in West Springfield, Mass.