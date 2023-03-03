March has arrived and Connecticut cities and towns are going to be celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day. Some of the events will be happening early.

St. Patrick's Day Parades in Connecticut

March 4

Waterbury

Saturday, March 4: Waterbury’s parade will be on Saturday, March 4. The celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Head to Washington Park House at 283 Sylvan Ave. The parade ceremony begins at noon and the parade begins at 1 p.m.

Parade Route:

North on Sylvan Avenue

West on Keefe Street

South on Baldwin Street

South East on Baldwin Avenue

South East on Piedmont Street

South East on Edgewood Avenue

North on Sylvan Avenue

East on Whittlesey Avenue

Parking:

There is parking at the Washington Park House and along the side streets.

March 11

Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m. The Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off from the Capitol building at 11 a.m. Get more details and information on parking here.

Saturday, March 11, 1 p.m.

Norwalk

Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m. The parade steps off from Veteran’s Park and proceeds through South Norwalk.

March 12

Sunday, March 12, 1:30 p.m. The parade starts on Chapel Street at Sherman Avenue. See the parade route and the parade order here. The parade spans 1.3 miles and lasts around three hours.

Sunday, March 12. The parade starts at 1 p.m. and will kick off at the corner of Bank and Tilley Streets, proceed north on Bank Street, turn left up State Street and then proceed onto Washington Street, according to the Downtown New London Association.

Parking:

Water Street Garage, 160 Water St., New London

Safe, Secure, Clean & Convenient! 24/7, across the street from the train station and ferry terminal

Governor Winthrop Garage, 70 Union St. New London

Municipal Lot, Eugene O’Neill, the City of New London has municipal lots that are open to the public.

March 19

Sunday, March 19, 2 p.m. The parade begins at town hall. Learn more here.

Sunday, March 19, 1 p.m. The muster begins at 10 a.m. at the south parking lot of the Mystic Seaport. The parade steps off at 1 p.m.

March 25

Essex

Saturday, March 25, The Essex Go Bragh Irish Parade, 11 a.m. It starts at town hall and goes down Main Street.