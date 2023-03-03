St. Patrick's Day

2023 St. Patrick's Day Parades Around CT

There are so many fun things to do in Connecticut for St. Patrick's Day

Saint Patrick's Day graphic
Storyblocks

March has arrived and Connecticut cities and towns are going to be celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day. Some of the events will be happening early.

St. Patrick's Day Parades in Connecticut

March 4

Waterbury

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Saturday, March 4: Waterbury’s parade will be on Saturday, March 4. The celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Head to Washington Park House at 283 Sylvan Ave. The parade ceremony begins at noon and the parade begins at 1 p.m.

Parade Route:

  • North on Sylvan Avenue
  • West on Keefe Street
  • South on Baldwin Street
  • South East on Baldwin Avenue
  • South East on Piedmont Street
  • South East on Edgewood Avenue
  • North on Sylvan Avenue
  • East on Whittlesey Avenue

Parking:

  • There is parking at the Washington Park House and along the side streets.

March 11

Hartford

Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m. The Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off from the Capitol building at 11 a.m. Get more details and information on parking here.

Milford

Saturday, March 11, 1 p.m.

Norwalk

Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m. The parade steps off from Veteran’s Park and proceeds through South Norwalk.

Health 8 hours ago

Chips and Air: Why Your Favorite Snack Bags Are Always Half-Full

World News 10 hours ago

Dried Up Lake Uncovers New Easter Island Statue: Here's How Many Moais Have Been Discovered So Far

news 17 hours ago

Copenhagen Is the World's No. 1 City for Work-Life Balance and Pay, Says New Research—New York Isn't Far Behind

March 12

New Haven

Sunday, March 12, 1:30 p.m. The parade starts on Chapel Street at Sherman Avenue. See the parade route and the parade order here. The parade spans 1.3 miles and lasts around three hours.

New London

Sunday, March 12. The parade starts at 1 p.m. and will kick off at the corner of Bank and Tilley Streets, proceed north on Bank Street, turn left up State Street and then proceed onto Washington Street, according to the Downtown New London Association.

Parking:

  • Water Street Garage, 160 Water St., New London
  • Safe, Secure, Clean & Convenient! 24/7, across the street from the train station and ferry terminal
  • Governor Winthrop Garage, 70 Union St. New London
  • Municipal Lot, Eugene O’Neill, the City of New London has municipal lots that are open to the public.

March 19

Greenwich

Sunday, March 19, 2 p.m. The parade begins at town hall. Learn more here.

Mystic

Sunday, March 19, 1 p.m. The muster begins at 10 a.m. at the south parking lot of the Mystic Seaport. The parade steps off at 1 p.m.

March 25

Essex

Saturday, March 25, The Essex Go Bragh Irish Parade, 11 a.m. It starts at town hall and goes down Main Street.

This article tagged under:

St. Patrick's DayConnecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us