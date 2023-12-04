As the very wise Cookie Monster once said, “C is for cookie, that’s good enough for me.” If you're a bit of a cookie monster yourself, you’ve likely been counting down the days until National Cookie Day for quite some time.

The holiday falls on Monday, Dec. 4 — and there are plenty of deals up for grabs to help you celebrate. Here are all the discounts and freebies we’ll be chasing down for the sweet holiday. Nom, nom, nom!

7-Eleven

Throughout the holiday season, 7-Eleven customers can get two Gingerbread Big Cookies for $3 or a single cookie for $1.69.

Betty Crocker

Betty Crocker recently debuted a 24 Days of Cookies feature on its website that shares some of the company’s best cookie recipes. While supplies last, customers can head over to Ibotta’s website to earn cash back on Betty Crocker items.

Brune

TODAY.com readers can get 20% off Brune’s website using the code TODAY15 between Dec. 2 and 5. The company specializes in vegan, paleo cookies that are free of gluten, grain and soy.

Cheryl’s Cookies

Cheryl’s Cookies is celebrating the big day with several days of deals:

Dec. 1: $20 off a purchase of $60 or more, $30 off a purchase of $80 or more, and $50 off a purchase of $150 or more on select gifts; up to 30% off holiday ceramics

$20 off a purchase of $60 or more, $30 off a purchase of $80 or more, and $50 off a purchase of $150 or more on select gifts; up to 30% off holiday ceramics Dec. 2 and 3: $20 off a purchase of $60 or more, $30 off a purchase of $80 or more, and $50 off a purchase of $150 or more on select gifts

$20 off a purchase of $60 or more, $30 off a purchase of $80 or more, and $50 off a purchase of $150 or more on select gifts Dec. 4: Select items will be 50% off; $20 off a purchase of $60 or more, $30 off a purchase of $80 or more, and $50 off a purchase of $150 or more on select gifts

Circle K

Circle K will give customers a free cookie through the store’s app on Dec. 4, while supplies last. The one-time coupon can’t be combined with other offers and is valid on Fresh Food Fast cookies at participating locations.

Deux

In honor of National Cookie Day, Deux is offering customers 20% off orders between Dec. 2 and 7 using the code COOKIE20.

Doughy

TODAY.com readers can get 25% off orders on Doughy’s website between Dec. 3 and 9 using the code DoughyTODAY. The company specializes in vegan cookie dough.

Fatburger

Through Dec. 4, Fatburger customers who make any purchase in-store (just mention the promo) or online (use the code COOKIEDAY) at participating locations will take home a free cookie. The offer isn’t valid on third-party delivery orders.

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s is giving away a free cookie with any purchase at participating locations on Dec. 4.

Great American Cookies

For one day only (Dec. 4), Great American Cookies customers can get one free cookie with the purchase of five cookies.

Insomnia Cookies

Between Dec. 1 and 4, Insomnia Cookies customers can take advantage of several deals:

Free Classic cookie and a $1 Deluxe cookie: Simply show the Insomnia app in-store or place an app delivery order.

Buy 12 cookies online, get 12 cookies for free (Classic cookie 12-packs only)

Buy six cookies in-store, get six cookies for free (Classic cookie 6-packs only)

Elevation Burger

Elevation Burger customers can score a free chocolate chip cookie through Dec. 4 with any online (use the code COOKIEDAY) or in-store (simply mention the promotion) purchase at participating locations. The offer isn’t valid on third-party delivery orders.

Johnny Rockets

Between Dec. 4 and 8, Johnny Rockets customers can get a free chocolate chip cookie with any in-store purchase when they mention the National Cookie Day promotion.

Lenny & Larry’s

Between Dec. 2 and 4, Lenny & Larry’s customers can get 20% off all cookies with the code COOKIEGALORE.

Magic Spoon

On Dec. 4, Magic Spoon cereal will debut a brand new flavor: Sugar Cookie. To celebrate, the brand is giving TODAY.com readers 15% off the cereal that day using the code COOKIEDAY15.

Maman

Between Dec. 4 and 11, French bakery Maman is giving customers a free holiday lunchbox when they buy eight or more cookies. You can take advantage of the deal in-store or online using the code CRAZY4COOKIES.

Potbelly

On Dec. 4, Potbelly customers who order online or in the restaurant’s app will get a free cookie with the purchase of any entrée using the promo code COOKIE.

Real Cookies

Real Cookies is hosting an entire cookie week between Dec. 4 and 10. During this time, the brand will offer customers 20% off orders on its website using the code COOKIEWEEK2023.

Seedwise

Seedwise is offering TODAY.com readers 15% off the brand’s Amazon site using the code 15COOKIEDAY between Dec. 2 and 5.

Stellar Eats

TODAY.com customers can get 15% off of Stellar Eats’ entire website through Jan. 31. The brand specializes in paleo baking mixes that are free of grains, gluten, refined sugar, dairy and GMOs.

Subway

Subway has always been known for its footlong subs, and now the chain is rolling out a new Footlong Chocolate Chip Cookie. The permanent menu addition will be available in 2024, but you can get it for free on Dec. 4 at the following locations between 1 and 6 p.m. local time:

Chicago: 604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D, Chicago, IL 60605

Dallas: 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202

Miami: 2795 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140

New York City: 545 8 Ave., New York, NY 10018

Subway is also offering MVP rewards members a free cookie when they buy a six-inch or footlong sub for a limited time.

Toll House

Through Dec. 8, Toll House customers can visit tollhousecookieshot.com to enter for their chance to win a Toll House Cookie Shot Kit. The limited-edition kit comes with everything you need to bake cookies in shot glasses, including the following items: cookie dough, morsels, a baking mold and a $25 gift card.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza rewards members who buy two cookies at participating locations on Dec. 4 will get one free! The offer is valid on dine-in, takeout and delivery orders.

