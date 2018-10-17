The following content is created in consultation with Girl Scouts of Connecticut. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Girl Scouts of Connecticut.

It's never been more important to empower girls with the courage and good judgement to lead others. But what qualities will serve them best? According to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, a one-of-a-kind program developed by the Girl Scouts, here are five ways Girl Scouts builds leaders.

GIRLS WHO LEAD...

…have a strong sense of self

Girls who understand and believe in themselves instill confidence in those around them. They embrace their limits as well as their abilities, and they have the courage and good judgement to say no when necessary.

…display positive values

Girls with a commitment to acting ethically, honestly and responsibly are secure in their own judgment. They can blend their own ideas with those of others, or respectfully decline a suggestion after listening to its pros and cons.

…seek challenges and learn from setbacks

When girls strive to be brave, not perfect, they develop resilience through making mistakes. By pushing outside their comfort zone and taking appropriate risk, they gain confidence in their own resourcefulness and become willing to step up and break the mold if that’s what it takes.

…build healthy relationships

Girls who are empowered to embrace their feelings can communicate directly, resolve conflicts constructively and accept help from others as readily as they offer support.

…identify and solve problems in their community

Self-assured girls know that leadership isn’t power over people but power with purpose. They seek out ways to improve the world around them and galvanize others to create sustainable change.

Want to help a girl see how far she can soar? Volunteer with Girl Scouts of Connecticut! Join a troop or help out at an event, program or camp. Share your talents and expertise as a mentor—or just be the supportive cheerleader that every girl needs. Click here or call 800-922-2770 to learn more.