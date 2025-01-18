70 winter baby names for boys and girls

Expecting a winter baby? Or just want to commemorate your favorite season? There are many reasons why parents choose winter-inspired names for their new arrival.

“I think parents love the imagery the name evokes and the feelings they get when they hear the name,” baby naming consultant Colleen Slagan tells TODAY.com. “To me, winter names are about a cozy, warm feel.”

Popular winter names for boys include Joseph, Nicolas, Oliver and Wilder, says Slagan. Trending winter girls' names include Esther, Leonore, Greta and Blythe. She's also hearing the name Hollis — and similar versions like Holland and Hollins — used for both boys and girls.

“I will always stand by Noelle,” Slagan adds. “I love this name and the cheeky nickname, Noe.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Famous personalities with wintery names and nicknames include January Jones, Ariel Winter, Holly Madison, Neve Campbell and Robin Williams.

Celebrities who chose winter-inspired names for their children include: North (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter), Stormi (Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter), Bear Blaze (Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll's son), Jagger Snow (Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross' daughter), Winter Mercy (Alanis Morissette and Mario “Souleye” Treadway's son) and Lyra Antarctica (Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's daughter).

According to Laura Wattenberg, the creator of Namerology, it's all about style — not season.

“Once upon a time, an April was most likely to be born in April and Natalie in December,” she tells TODAY.com. “The calendar simply isn’t a significant factor in 21st century baby naming.”

70 Winter Baby Names

Whether you’re expecting a special winter delivery or the cooler months hold unique meaning, consider one of these winter baby names:

Mary

Yule

Crystal

Joseph

Star

Aurora

Mariah

Coco

Elsa

Cole

Gabriel

Stellan

Bentley

Imani

Solstice

Blanche

Natasha

Nicolas

Rudolph

Zane

Aster

Bodhi

Storm

Eira

Aspen

Bianca

Amethyst

Colden

December

January

Douglas

Holly

Noel

Haukea

Flykra

Ember

North

Snow

Turquoise

Blaze

Winter

Stella

Alaska

Jasper

Neve

Crispin

Zev

Frost

Holiday

Ivy

Lux

Seren

Fannar

Kari

Winnie

Neva

Nia

Zohar

Robin

Whittaker

Wolf

Lumi

Tushar

Chan

Himesh

Prasal

Prasit

Shishir

Tuhin

Haima

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from Today: