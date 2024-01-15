9 National Bagel Day deals to save you some dough

Whether you prefer yours with cream cheese and lox, or with bacon, egg and cheese, a good bagel tastes pretty fantastic no matter what you pile onto it.

You never really need an excuse to chow down on your favorite breakfast carb, but you’ll likely have a strong hankering for a bagel after hearing that National Bagel Day falls on Jan. 15.

To help you celebrate, we’ve rounded up several bagel deals that’ll help you save some dough.

Bagel Boss

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In addition to free nationwide shipping, Bagel Boss is offering TODAY.com readers 10% off between Jan. 15 and 18 using the code TDY10.

You can also enter for the chance to win one dozen bagels a month for a year by following @BagelBoss on Instagram or Facebook and commenting on the chain’s National Bagel Day post.

Bruegger’s

When you join Bruegger’s rewards program, you’ll earn a free bagel and cream cheese. The offer is only valid for 14 days when you make a purchase.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels customers who sign up for the company’s rewards program will be rewarded with a free bagel and cream cheese on their next purchase this month at participating locations.

Goldbergs Fine Foods

Goldbergs is treating customers to a free bagel and cream cheese with any purchase on National Bagel Day.

H&H

Craving some H&H Bagels? In honor of National Bagel Day, customers can get 10% off nationwide shipping orders using the code BAGELDAY24 between Jan. 12 and 15.

Manhattan Bagel

Manhattan Bagel, which has locations in six states, has a special National Bagel Day deal — a free bagel and cream cheese — for customers who sign up for its eclub by Jan. 15.

New Yorker Bagels

You don’t have to travel to New York to get an authentic New York bagel. New Yorker Bagels customers can get free two-day shipping on the company’s website to celebrate National Bagel Day.

Noah’s NY Bagels

This bagel shop with 55 locations in California is giving customers a free bagel and schmear when they sign up for the company’s rewards program.

Panera

Panera customers who sign up for the company’s rewards program score a free pastry, bagel or sweet. The offer is valid for 60 days with any purchase at participating locations. It has a maximum value of $4.59 and isn’t valid with other offers.

NBC New York's Kay Angrum talks about a new map of the best bagels in NYC, and pays a visit to Bo's Bagels in Harlem, the business ranked seventh out of 200. A lot of hard work went into making the map: the couple behind it walked more than 130 miles a week for 13 months.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: