‘90s Con Coming to Connecticut Convention Center

The Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford will host the first annual ‘90s Con March 11-13.

The three-day event will feature displays from the decade, a quiz show, a ‘90s cosplay contest, panels and appearances by cast members from favorite ‘90s Nickelodeon, Disney and TGIF shows including All-That, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Boy Meets World, Family Matters, Hocus Pocus and more.

Members of the Backstreet Boys, N’Sync, and TLC are also scheduled to appear.

Attendees can purchase photo ops with the celebrity guests in addition to an event ticket. Daily, Weekend and VIP tickets are available. For appearance schedules, additional event information, and to purchase tickets visit, thats4entertainment.com/90scon.

Event hours:

Friday, March 11: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 12: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 13: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Confirmed celebrity guests:

  • Melissa Joan Hart
  • Caroline Rhea
  • Beth Broderick
  • Nate Richert
  • Jenna Leigh Green
  • TLC (T-Boz and Chilli)
  • Joey Lawrence
  • Matthew Lawrence
  • Andrew Lawrence
  • Holly Marie Combs
  • Brian Krause
  • Lori Beth Denberg
  • Danny Tamberelli
  • Christina Ricci
  • Neve Campbell
  • Lacey Chabert
  • Scott Wolf
  • Reginald VelJohnson
  • Jo Marie Payton
  • Kellie Williams
  • Darius McCrary
  • Danielle Fishel
  • Rider Strong
  • Trina McGee
  • Will Friedle
  • Nick Carter
  • AJ McLean
  • Joey Fatone
  • Kathy Najimy
  • Omri Katz
  • Vinessa Shaw
  • Jason Marsden
  • Kimberly J. Brown
  • Jim Cummings
  • Christy Carlson Romano

