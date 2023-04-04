mohegan sun

Tears for Fears to Perform at Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun
NBC Connecticut

Tears For Fears is going on tour this summer and they will be making a stop in Connecticut.

Tears for Fears’ The Tipping Point Tour Part II includes Cold War Kids as a special guest and one of the stops on the 22-city tour is at  Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

Tears for Fears is known for songs including “Shout,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” and more.

Tickets are $149.50, $129.50, $99.50, $79.50 and $59.50.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com.

Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, April 8, subject to availability.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

mohegan sun
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us