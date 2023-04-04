Tears for Fears to Perform at Mohegan Sun Arena

Tears For Fears is going on tour this summer and they will be making a stop in Connecticut.
Tears for Fears’ The Tipping Point Tour Part II includes Cold War Kids as a special guest and one of the stops on the 22-city tour is at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.
Tears for Fears is known for songs including “Shout,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” and more.
Tickets are $149.50, $129.50, $99.50, $79.50 and $59.50.
They go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com.
Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, April 8, subject to availability.
