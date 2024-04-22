Applebee's is giving away free wings this week. Here's how to get yours

A chain known for its wings is teaming up with a sport known for its fans who love them.

On April 16, Applebee’s and the National Football League announced a multi-year partnership designating the chain restaurant as the “Official Grill + Bar of the NFL.” As part of the tailgate-ready alliance, Applebee’s is offering a free wings deal just in time for the NFL Draft, which is happening from April 25 — 27.

To kick off the road to Super Bowl LIX, Applebee’s is offering 20 free boneless wings with a $40 online purchase made during the draft. For the duration of the three-day event, customers can claim their free wings by using the code NFLDRAFT24 on pickup or delivery orders made directly on the restaurant’s website or mobile app.

A couple of caveats to note: Customers are limited to one free wings deal per order and the deal is only available for a limited time at participating locations.

Applebee’s is no stranger to football fans, having previously been a sponsor of the NBC-hosted pregame show, “Football Night in America,” since 2019.

Representatives for the chain, which has 1,500 restaurants nationwide, said in a press release that this new partnership means Applebee’s will pop up at tentpole events during the entire NFL calendar — the draft is just the beginning.

“Applebee’s fans are NFL fans, which is why we are excited to bring America’s Favorite Grill + Bar together with America’s number one sport in a way that will create a fun and engaging experience for all,” Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s, said in the press release. “We can’t wait to provide great experiences and NFL opportunities to our fans.”

Additionally, Tracie Rodburg, senior vice president of sponsorship management at the NFL, said the league is excited to welcome Applebee’s as a partner. “Applebee’s shares the league’s commitment of providing best-in-class gameday experiences, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring our fans together with Applebee’s in the months and years ahead,” she said.

