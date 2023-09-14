Beer slushies, escape rooms and more coming to CT Building at Big E

The Big E starts Friday and the Connecticut building will have some new offerings, including escape rooms and games, beer slushies and more.

"Similar to our state, the Connecticut Building at The Big E is brimming with diverse attractions that showcase the amazing things made in Connecticut and serve up mouthwatering culinary creations," Anthony Anthony, Chief Marketing Officer for the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, said in a statement. "We extend a warm welcome to residents and visitors alike to explore and experience why Connecticut is the best place in the country to live, work, and play.”

What you will find in the Connecticut building at the Big E

New food items

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Street Corn Esquites and Spanish Panzanella from Hot Taco Street Kitchen. TJ's on Cedar will up serving up loaded pretzel bites, dessert pretzels, plus giant homemade pretzels and cheese made with Connecticut-brewed beer from Back East Brewing Co. and Alvarium Beer Co.

Noujaim's Bistro will be offering fresh corn on the cob grown at Gresczyk Farms.

Beer Garden

The Connecticut Beer Garden is expected to be the biggest ever and for the first time, it will offer beer slushies.

The beer garden will feature a rotating selection of beer and cider from more than 100 craft breweries across the state.

Escape Rooms

You can have an interactive experience at two new escape room tents and a teaser game from Codeword Escape.

“Connecticut Loves” photo booth

There will also be a “Connecticut Loves” photo booth that you can take us snap pictures in front of.

More about the CT building at the Big E

Thirty-six vendors are returning and 12 Connecticut businesses will join the fair for the first time.

The Connecticut-grown products will include honey, maple syrup, cheese, apples and jams.

Food options will include seafood at Lenny & Joe's Fish Tale, meats at Bear's Smokehouse BBQ, pizza at Randy's Wooster Street Pizza Shop and handcrafted chocolates and pies from Fascia's Chocolates and Lyman Orchards.

There will also be new specialty shops and products.

Connecticut Day at the Big E

Connecticut Day at The Big E will be on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

It will be a day-long celebration of Connecticut featuring a parade and more than 12 hours of live entertainment on Connecticut’s front lawn stage.

Donovan Clingan from the NCAA Men’s Basketball champion UConn Huskies will be making a guest appearance to meet fans.

The Connecticut Building is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information, follow the Connecticut Building on Facebook.