Brad Paisley to Perform at 2021 Big E Fair

Country music superstar Brad Paisley will be performing at The Big E Fair in 2021, marking the 20th anniversary of his last appearance at the event, the Eastern States Exposition announced Tuesday.

Paisley will play at The Big E Arena on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Tickets and additional details will be released in the spring.

The 2021 edition of The Big E Fair will take place Sept. 17 through Oct. 3, 2021.

This year's Big E Fair was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.