Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band Coming to Mohegan Sun

You won’t have to “Drive All Night” to see Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. Their 2023 international tour includes a show in Uncasville.

Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform for one night only at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

2023 US Tour Dates Announced! For complete on-sale details and information on how to register for @ticketmaster Verified Fan, visit https://t.co/YahXTKffvV. pic.twitter.com/CgUpOUftho — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 12, 2022

These are the first tour dates since February 2017 for Springsteen and The E Street Band and their first in North America since September 2016, according to Mohegan Sun.

Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through Sunday, July 17 for the chance to buy tickets.

The Verified Fan Onsale will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 22 and a general sale for all fans will begin the same day at 3 p.m.