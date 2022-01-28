Cheer Live 2022 Coming to Bridgeport in July

Cheer Live 2022 Tour is coming to the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, on July 15.

Presented through Live Nation, Cheer Live 2022 Tour announced it will be touring across North America featuring athletes from the Emmy Award-winning Netflix docuseries 'Cheer."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Bringing together fan favorites from the two most successful rival cheer programs in the country, Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College, Cheer Live 2022 Tour will feature 14-time National Champion coach and best-selling author, Monica Aldama alongside cheer stars such as Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer.

According to the Cheer Live 2022 news release, the full cast features Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap. More cast members may be announced.

Tickets go on sale to the public Feb. 4, at 10:00 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com.

For more information on presale tickets visit www.cheertouroffical.com, and www.citientertainment.com.