Things appear to trending upward at Chick-fil-A.

The fast food giant opened a new restaurant in McDonough, Georgia, designed to carry out their new "elevated drive-thru concept" that serves four drive-thru lanes with a kitchen elevated on the second floor. Food will be brought down on conveyer belts to employees who then give customers their food.

The new restaurant design does not have a dine-in option and has a kitchen double the size of a standard Chick-fil-A location.

Courtesy Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A's "elevated drive-thru" location.

Executives for the company say the new concept can serve two to three times the number of vehicles as a regular Chick-fil-A drive-thru, which has only two lanes.

Drive-thru lanes will have two options for ordering: mobile orders only or traditional ordering.

The company also claims their conveyer belts will allow employees to serve meal orders every six seconds.