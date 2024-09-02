Food & Drink

Fast food of the future? Chick-fil-A opens ‘elevated drive-thru' restaurant they say will increase service speed

The company claims the new concept will service two to three times the vehicles of a typical drive-thru.

By Brendan Brightman

Chick-fil-A elevated drive-thru
Courtesy Chick-fil-A

Things appear to trending upward at Chick-fil-A.

The fast food giant opened a new restaurant in McDonough, Georgia, designed to carry out their new "elevated drive-thru concept" that serves four drive-thru lanes with a kitchen elevated on the second floor. Food will be brought down on conveyer belts to employees who then give customers their food.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The new restaurant design does not have a dine-in option and has a kitchen double the size of a standard Chick-fil-A location.

Chick-fil-A's "elevated drive-thru" location.
Courtesy Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A's "elevated drive-thru" location.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Executives for the company say the new concept can serve two to three times the number of vehicles as a regular Chick-fil-A drive-thru, which has only two lanes.

Drive-thru lanes will have two options for ordering: mobile orders only or traditional ordering.

The company also claims their conveyer belts will allow employees to serve meal orders every six seconds.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us