Connecticut Announces Fall Foliage Forecast; Colors Will Come Sooner and Last Longer

Connecticut leaf peepers will be able to see fall foliage colors sooner and for a longer period of time this year, according to experts at the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

As a result of dry conditions over the summer, DEEP is predicting a strong fall foliage season.

“Current conditions are setting the stage for an earlier start to the fall foliage season, with ‘peak color’ happening not all at once, but lasting several weeks in parts of the state,” Connecticut State Forester Chris Martin said in a statement. “Only a few regions of the world have seasonal displays of color like New England—and Connecticut offers some of the most diverse tree species in the region, which means a wider array of colors—yellow, bronze, orange, red and purple—for all to enjoy longer.”

Residents can see the latest foliage forecast here with DEEP's foliage tracker site. As of August 20, peak is expected in the northwest and northeast corners of the state in early October with much of Connecticut not seeing the peak until mid- to late-October.