food and drink

Connecticut restaurant to be on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' on Friday

2023 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1

A Connecticut restaurant will be featured on the Food Network's, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on Friday.

Il Pastaficio in Greenwich is going to be featured on the "From Chicken to Noodles," episode.

The episode description says the Greenwich restaurant is "a real deal Italian spot is putting out homemade pasta for their next-level dishes."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The episode will air at 9 p.m. Friday. See recipes from the episode here.  

Guy Fieri will also feature another Greenwich restaurant in the "East, South, West" episode.

The show description, says, “In Greenwich, Conn., a pizza joint is putting out real deal pie and off-the-hook Philly cheesesteaks.” But it does not mention which restaurant. That episode airs at 9 p.m. on Oct. 20.  

Local

Health 7 mins ago

Free mammograms are being offered on 3 dates in October

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

City of New Haven, surrounding communities create new task force to address illegal dirt bikes

Then, a Stamford restaurant is highlighted in the "Sandwich-Fest" episode that airs at 9 p.m. on Oct. 27.

"In Stamford, Connecticut, a real deal deli is putting out the bomb belly bao and a righteous Reuben," the description says.

One of the recipes for that episode gives a pretty big hint on just which restaurant it might be.

This article tagged under:

food and drink
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us