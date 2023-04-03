mohegan sun

Country Singer Lainey Wilson Coming to Connecticut

Lainey Wilson performs onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas.
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Country singer Lainey Wilson is coming to Connecticut.

The singer who won a CMT award this weekend for her hit “Heart Like A Truck” will be performing at Mohegan Sun Arena this summer

Wilson’s “Country With a Flare Tour” is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, July 28. The show is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale and they are going for $79.50, $59.50, $49.50 and $39.50.

Wilson has won several awards and won a CMT music award this weekend for female video of the year for “Heart Like A Truck”.

She and HARDY collaborated on “wait in the truck,” which won a CMT award for collaborative video of the year.

Learn more here.

