Country Singer Lainey Wilson Coming to Connecticut

Country singer Lainey Wilson is coming to Connecticut.

The singer who won a CMT award this weekend for her hit “Heart Like A Truck” will be performing at Mohegan Sun Arena this summer

Wilson’s “Country With a Flare Tour” is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, July 28. The show is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale and they are going for $79.50, $59.50, $49.50 and $39.50.

Wilson has won several awards and won a CMT music award this weekend for female video of the year for “Heart Like A Truck”.

She and HARDY collaborated on “wait in the truck,” which won a CMT award for collaborative video of the year.

