CT Eats Week Begins

More than 160 restaurants from throughout the state are taking part in CT EATS WEEK, which runs from Feb. 24 to March 1.

Restaurants around Connecticut will offer an array of choices, which will include prix fixe menus, specials, discounts and more, according to the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

You can find the menus online here.

“We are thrilled to have over 160 restaurants from throughout Connecticut participating in our first-ever CT EATS WEEK,” CRA executive director Scott Dolch said in a statement. “We’re hopeful this state-wide initiative will encourage patrons to explore new restaurants, while giving restaurants a chance to reach a new client base.”