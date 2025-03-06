Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day is returning: How to get free ice cream in March

Celebrate the end of those winter blues with a sweet treat.

On March 3, Dairy Queen announced that Free Cone Day is right around the corner once again. Here’s all you need to know to usher in the new season with dessert in-hand.

Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day takes place on March 20

As the chain has done in previous years, Free Cone Day will fall on the first day of spring — on March 20 — then, participating DQ locations nationwide will celebrate by doling out free creamy swirls of joy to all.

What is Free Cone Day?

On the tasty holiday, Dairy Queen restaurants nationwide will give away one free small vanilla soft-serve cone without purchase at participating non-mall locations across the U.S.

Visitors at participating mall locations can also get a free cone with any purchase.

Are there any exclusions?

Free cones are limited to one per person while supplies last, and the one-day deal isn’t valid on delivery or mobile orders.

You could also win free cones for a year

DQ is also helping fans gear up for Free Cone Day with a tantalizing sweepstakes: Now until March 19, folks can sign up for DQ Rewards through the chain’s app to enter for a chance to win free cones for a year. The app will also come in handy on Free Cone Day by helping fans find a local DQ restaurant.

Ben & Jerry’s also has a Free Cone Day

Dairy Queen isn’t the only ice cream scooper that gives away freebies once a year. Ben & Jerry also has announced its Free Cone Day, which will take place on April 8.

The social justice-focused company will be giving out unlimited free scoops at all of its locations across the globe. That’s right: Customers can get in line as many times as they want to.

