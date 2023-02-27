mohegan sun

Dan + Shay Coming to Mohegan Sun

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay.
Country stars Dan + Shay are coming to Mohegan Sun this summer.

The Grammy Award winning duo will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

In addition to many country hits, Dan + Shay also had a Platinum hit “10,000 Hours” featuring Justin Bieber.

Tickets go on sale Friday and they will go for $129.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50.

Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday through ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, March 4, subject to availability.

