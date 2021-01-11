pets

Doggie Desserts: Ben & Jerry's Enters the Pet Food Business

The treats are made with a base of sunflower butter, the same same ingredient Ben & Jerry’s uses in its non-dairy human desserts

Ben and Jerry's Doggie ice cream
Ben & Jerry’s via AP

Ben & Jerry’s isn't just for people anymore.

The venerable Vermont ice cream company said Monday it’s introducing a line of frozen dog treats, its first foray into the lucrative pet food market.

Doggie Desserts, sold in 4-ounce cups, go on sale in U.S. groceries and pet stores later this month. The treats are made with a base of sunflower butter, the same same ingredient Ben & Jerry’s uses in its non-dairy human desserts.

The Scene

Oreo Jan 8

Oreo Is Releasing a Strawberry Frosted Donut Flavor in March

Viennetta Jan 7

Viennetta, the Fancy Layered Ice Cream Cake From the '90s, Is Making a Comeback

Ben & Jerry’s is the latest food company to pivot to pets, joining Smucker's and General Mills. They're sensing opportunity as more Americans acquire furry friends.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

petsBEN & JERRY'S
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us