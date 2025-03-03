Mohegan Sun

Eric Clapton to play show in Connecticut later this year

By Bob Connors

Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton is making Connecticut one of his stops on a limited tour of the U.S. in September.

The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will take the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sept. 20, for the last date of the U.S. leg of the six-show tour, which also includes stops in Nashville, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York.

Clapton is known for several hits from his various bands and solo work, including "Layla," "Wonderful Tonight," "Tears in Heaven," "Lay Down Sally," and more.

He will be join on stage by musicians Nathan East (bass/vocals), Edward ‘Sonny’ Emory III (drums), Doyle Bramhall II (Guitar), Tim Carmon (Hammond/ keyboards), Chris Stainton (keyboard) Sharon White (backing vocals) and Katie Kissoon (backing vocals), according to a release by Mohegan Sun.

The Wallflowers, fronted by bob Dylan's Son, Jakob Dylan, will be the opening act.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 7, through Ticketmaster.

