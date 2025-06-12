What dad doesn't want to kick back, relax and feel celebrated on Father's Day?

Sure, the clock is running out on tracking down the perfect gift before Sunday, but it's not too late to find last-minute savings and freebies for dad.

From free cookies to free power tools, restaurants, brands and retailers are helping to make Father's Day easy and affordable this year.

Retail deals and events

Stop into Bass Pro Shops or Cabela's stores for a free Gone Fishing kids event on June 13 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Activities will vary by location, but you can expect fishing-related activities for kids to do with dad like a catch-and-release pond or casting your line in a casting challenge game.

If you plan on buying dad a new tool to add to his arsenal, check out the Buy One Get One Free tool deals on Craftsman and DeWalt, or the BBQ grills and other outdoor tools that offer a free gift with purchase.

Treat dad to a day at the movies with Regal Cinemas' family summer movie deal.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. from June 10 til Aug. 6 at all participating theaters, tickets will be just $1.

Food Deals

If dad has a sweet tooth but doesn't want to overdo it, treat him to some mini cupcakes from Baked by Melissa. Take $10 off a Dad's Stash Cupcakes 50-pack — no promo code needed.

Save $5 off any ice cream cake over $35 when you pre-order online or in the BR app after logging into your BR Rewards account at checkout. Offer valid through June 30.

On Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m. and all day Sunday, dad can get a $35.95 Prime Rib special or a $32.99 Double Bone-In Pork Chop Special. It includes two sides, a soup or starter salad and a Pizookie dessert.

On June 15, Burger King Royal Perks members can take advantage of an exclusive BOGO deal (buy one Whopper and get a second free) all day long.

Take dad out to enjoy a delicious 3-course prix fixe menu. It includes an appetizer, fan-favorite dishes like NY Strip and Surf & Turf, starter and a dessert. Prices vary by location, but it was priced at $72 in 2024.

Get a Father’s Day family meal starting at $19.99 at Church’s Chicken when you order online or in-store at participating locations. It includes 10-piece legs and thighs, two large classic sides and five biscuits.

D&B will also host its second annual “Dad Games” at locations across the U.S., inviting dads to battle for fatherly glory alongside their family in an epic arcade showdown. Winners who lead their team to victory can win free game play for a year.

Be one of the first 100 families to sign up and receive a free "Most Valuable Dad" hat for your team captain.

This Father’s Day, IHOP is serving up sweet deals for you and dad. Buy a $25 gift card for dad, and you’ll get a $5 gift card for yourself — because pancakes are better when shared!

Plus, if you’re ordering pickup or delivery, save 20% on your first online order with code IHOP20 at checkout. This one-time offer is valid through June 30.

Now through June 15, you can pick up some specially designed doughnuts made just for him. Choose from the bow tie and suspenders doughnut featuring chocolate icing with green and blue vanilla drizzle, or the plaid doughnut, topped with blue icing and a white and green plaid design.

Krispy Kreme Rewards members can also pick up a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $9.99 from now until June 20. Limit one.

Now through June 22, get 10% off any online order of $10 or more when you use code HANGTEN.

Bring dad to a participating McDonald's location for a free breakfast combo meal with any purchase on Father's Day between 6-10:30 a.m.

To celebrate Father’s Day, Nothing Bundt Cakes has launched the #NothingBundtDadSweepstakes, giving fans a chance to win a $3,000 Visa gift card or one of ten $100 gift cards! Enter now through June 16.

Plus, enjoy two limited-time flavors: the campfire-inspired S’mores Made With HERSHEY’S, and the zesty return of Key Lime — available for a short time only.

Treat dad to something sweet — and maybe win big while you’re at it!

Enjoy the new Shrimp Sensation for $19.99, including a soup or salad, shrimp appetizer, shrimp entrée and some Cheddar Bay Biscuits, of course.