Father's Day Gifts 2022: Really Last-Minute Ideas

Father's Day is this Sunday, June 19th. Still unsure what you should get for dad?

There's still time to get him a thoughtful and budget-friendly gift.

From the sugary sweet to the sentimental, you can't miss with one of these last-minute gifts for under $100.

Here are our editor's picks. NBC does not have any relationship with these sellers and items are sold by the retailer, not by NBC.

"Ready! Said Rabbit" $17.99

If the little ones are giving dad a gift, there's no better choice than a book that they can enjoy together. They'll be laughing and maybe even seeing a bit of themselves in the story as they read about Rabbit and his Dad trying to get ready to leave the house and head to the park. If only Rabbit could decide on which toy he wants to take with him and Dad could figure out where he left his glasses...and his keys!

"Ready! Said Rabbit" is a new release, available wherever books are sold including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. You can order online or choose in-store pickup.

Levain Bakery Cookie Packs $49-$69

If Dad has a sweet tooth, you'll want to treat him to a box of cookies from Levain Bakery. They're the size of an outstretched hand and they're so indulgent, he won't mind sharing some.

Two-day and overnight shipping is available within the United States. If you live in Washington D.C., New York or Boston, you can also order local delivery or pickup.

They currently have a promotion for a free bucket hat with 8 and 12-pack orders with the code DADHAT through June 17th. That's two gifts in one!

If bite-sized cookies are more appealing, Levain also offers their exact same classic cookie recipes in a smaller size in your local freezer aisle. You can try to cheat and say you made them by popping these ready-made cookies in the oven at home for 5-7 minutes. Serve with a glass of milk and enjoy.

Keap Active Short $62

Whether dad likes to workout or just wants to be comfortable running errands, the Keap active short is an attrative choice that won't sacrifice functionality. He can securely carry his phone, wallet and keys in the deep pockets while the elastic waistband and stretchy material will have him looking and feeling his best.

They offer free shipping and free exchanges and returns. You can use code NBC15 for 15% off at checkout.

For last-minute gift-giving, you can give dad a gift card for 1,2 or 3 pairs of shorts and he can select the size and color he likes best.

Massage Envy 60-Minute Massage $60 - $100

Moms aren't the only ones who enjoy a bit of pampering. Dads could also use a massage to relieve their sore and tired muscles.

Massage Envy has special pricing for first-time guests. A one-hour introductory massage ranges from $60 - $100, excluding gratuity. Prices vary by location. There are more than 1,100 franchise locations nationwide so you should be able to find one near you by going here.

Choose an eGift card, write Dad a heartfelt message and hit send for a luxurious, last-minute gift.

Kitchen Herb Garden by Back to the Roots $17.99+

This is another gift that can double as a family bonding activity with the kids.

The kitchen herb garden by Back to the Roots is a kit with everything dad needs to get his green thumb on, growing basil, mint and cilantro right from the kitchen windowsill.

He'll get to enjoy fresh mint for mint juleps, basil for pasta dishes, cilantro for homemade salsas and so much more as it can be grown and harvested year round.

If you're worried that Dad won't be able to produce any herbs, Back to the Roots has a 100% "guaranteed to grow" promise. So if it doesn't grow as described, they'll replace it free of charge.

For last minute gifting, you can find it on Amazon Prime, Walmart or in select Target stores.

Picture Frame $2.55+

For a cheap and sentimental gift, you can't go wrong with a picture frame displaying the ones who call him dad!

Target has a selection of frames starting at just $2.55. You can choose same-day delivery or two-hour in-store pickup. Next, you'll want to order a print of the picture you want to put inside the frame. Walgreens, CVS and Walmart all offer same day pickup. Mpix can ship in 1 business day.

Sometimes the simplest gifts are the best gifts and this is one he's sure to hang onto forever.

