With just two weeks 'til Hallows Eve, guys and ghouls everywhere are preparing their Halloween costumes.

For last-minute ideas and those wanting to stand out from the crowds, Google Trends has a handy reference: Frightgeist, a website that lists the top-searched costumes in the United States.

According to the data, Shrunken Head Bob and Raygun are the most popular costumes in America.

People also had some big emotions about"Inside Out 2" with searches for Envy, Anger, Disgust and Anxiety character costumes in the top 20.

Here are the overall most-searched costumes in 2024:

Shrunken Head Bob ("Beetlejuice Beetlejuice") Raygun (The Australian breakdancer that went viral at the Paris Olympics) CatNap (A royal purple cat from Horror video game, Poppy Playtime) Delores ("Beetlejuice Beetlejuice") Pomni (The main character in a Netflix animated show about a circus-themed virtual reality game) Envy ("Inside Out 2") Red (Disney's "Descendants: Rise of Red") Dr. Doom (Marvel Comics character) Sabrina Carpenter (pop star) Lady Deadpool ("Deadpool and Wolverine") Chipotle Burrito Anger ("Inside Out 2") Disgust ("Inside Out 2") Wolverine ("Deadpool and Wolverine") Anxiety ("Inside Out 2") Delia Deetz ("Beetlejuice Beetlejuice") Gambit (Marvel Comics character) Dune ("Dune: Part Two" was released in 2024) Minion ("Despicable Me 4" was released in 2024) Shadow the Hedgehog (Character from Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise)

Here are the most-searched costumes for kids in 2024:

Red (Disney's "Descendants: Rise of Red") Dr. Doom (Marvel Comics character) Kidpool ("Deadpool and Wolverine") Gojo (character from Gege Akutami's manga Jujutsu Kaisen) Wolverine ("Deadpool and Wolverine") Queen of Hearts (Disney's "Alice in Wonderland) Peely (Character from Fortnite video game) Corpse Bride (Titular character from the 2005 Tim Burton film) Minion ("Despicable Me 4" was released in 2024) Godzilla Ghostbusters M&M (The most popular Halloween candy in nine states) Taylor Swift Jack Skellington ("Nightmare Before Christmas) Inflatable Alien

Now that you know this year's most popular Halloween costumes, you can turn your attention to accessories and other fun products inspired by Hollywood blockbusters and beloved classics.

Here are our editor's picks for everything from diapers to coffee inspired by this year's trending costumes:

Limited-Edition Beetlejuice Diapers from Hello Bello

Baby Beetlejuice? Ghoulish parents will adore these pinstripe and Beetlejuice-print diapers that are both functional and fun.

A subscription box includes 7 packs of diapers and 4 packs of wipes in a "Beetlejuice" House shipping box that also doubles as a play box.

Any parent knows a good cardboard box is king!

The limited-edition "Beetlejuice" subscription box is currently on sale for $79.99 or $17.99 for a single pack of diapers.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Collector's Box from Bones Coffee Company

Wake up to "another glorious morning" with freshly roasted coffee from Bones Coffee Company.

The collector's box adorned with Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" characters includes a selection of five 4oz. bags inspired by fan-favorite residents of Halloween Town -- Ruff Weather (Oatmeal Cream Pie), Frog's Breath (Chocolate Mole), The Pumpkin King (Pumpkin, Pecan & Praline), Mudslide Boogie (Mudslide Cocktail Flavor) and Santa Jack (Cranberry Creme Bruleè).

The collector's box is $39.99 and is available in ground or whole bean varieties.

Deadpool Flannel from Cakeworthy

A comfy flannel is a fall staple. This Marvel-licensed flannel features an embroidered Deadpool face on the front pocket and the movie quote, "Time to make the chimichangas," printed on the back.

It's made of 100% cotton and has a unisex fit.

It's currently $54.95.

"Inside Out 2" 3-step Glow Boost Routine by Bubble Skincare

Following the tween skincare craze of the past year, this 3-step skincare set by Bubble will have "Inside Out 2" fans all in their feels.

The set includes the Fresh Start gel cleanser featuring Joy, Day Dream serum featuring Envy and Slam Dunk hydrating moisturizer featuring Anxiety.

The products come inside an adorable zippered carrying case with the mantra, "Think Positive" emblazoned on the front.

The set is currently on sale for $34.

Consumer spending on Halloween candy is estimated to hit $3.5 billion in 2024, according to the National Retail Federation, a slight dip from 2023. So what candy will Americans spend the most on?