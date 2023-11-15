holidays

Calculate the cost of your holiday dinners with this tool

Wondering if your turkey or sweet potatoes will cost more this year? We break down how much common holiday grocery items will cost in 2023 versus last year.

By Kayla Galloway and Annetta Stogniew

NBC Universal, Inc.

Aside from usual holiday gift spending, many people are planning their grocery shopping lists for ThanksgivingChristmas and Hanukkah dinners. 

Though inflation has “shown signs of cooling,” according to CNBC, some items at the holiday dinner table will cost a bit more than last year. 

Data from Statista shows 81% of Americans plan to have a home-cooked holiday dinner this year. 

Use the interactive tool below to see how much holiday food items like turkey, ham and potatoes cost on average this year in the U.S., compared to 2022.

The tool uses data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the American Farm Bureau Federation.

All average prices from September, except turkey which is from August. Prices for ham, chicken, roast beef, eggs, macaroni, flour, sugar, bread, cheese, butter, milk, potatoes, beer and wine from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Prices for turkey, apples, green beans, carrots, corn and sweet potatoes from the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service.

