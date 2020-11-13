Cheetos Is Coming Out With Its First-Ever Cookbook

For all the Cheetos fans out there who find that neon-orange cheese dust irresistible, we've got good news: Chester Cheetah just launched his first-ever cookbook, and yes, the crunchy snack is an ingredient in every single recipe.

PepsiCo, the umbrella company for Frito-Lay, which owns Cheetos, announced the limited-edition, "Bon-appe-Cheetos: A Holiday Cookbook by Chester and Friends," on Thursday. The aptly titled collection of dishes includes 22 different recipes to satisfy any type of Cheetos craving during the holidays.

While some may be imagining Chester wearing nothing but his spots and sunglasses behind the stove, the fictional mascot did get some help from the professionals. Chefs including Anne Burrell, Richard Blais, Ronnie Woo and Casey Webb stepped in to make sure the Cheeto-licious dishes were finger-lickin' good.

Mac and cheese is on the menu, of course — specifically Dangerously Cheesy Mac 'N Cheetos, which is different than the store-bought version available at Walmart. Another family-friendly recipe, Paw-some Bacon Ranch Cheeseball, would make a welcome appearance on the appetizer table.

The chefs used Cheetos in more creative ways, too. Cheetos Simply Puffs White Cheddar Jalapeño, for example, get crushed into the breading to coat spicy fried green tomatoes. And, to create Flamin' Hot Tamales, Ground Flamin' Hot Cheetos are mixed with masa harina flour and cayenne, which are then steamed in corn husks and topped with crema and a Cheeto-dust garnish. There's even a pumpkin pie with a crust made of Cheetos and graham crackers.

It's not in the cookbook, but if you're going to go commit to being "dangerously cheesy," you might as well make a Flamin' Hot Cheetos turkey, too.

Now that everyone's hankering for some hot Cheetos, here's how to get a copy of Chester Cheetah's new book: While it's not available for direct purchase, people can donate a minimum of $35 on Cheetos.com/cookbook, and the proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen or #ChefsofAmerica COVID Relief. To snag a digital version of the cookbook, folks can head to MoreSmilesWithEveryBite.com.

Alternatively, fans will have three chances to enter a sweepstakes on Instagram by posting a photo of their favorite meal or snack that can be enhanced with Cheetos. Share the photo during one of the entry periods (Friday through Sunday, Nov. 19 through Nov. 21, or Nov. 24 through Nov. 26), tagging @BonAppeCheetos and #Entry. Accounts must be public to to be considered.

Once folks have earned their Cheetos cookbook with some goodwill or on-point Instagramming, they can move on to incorporating Mountain Dew into their recipe repertoire. The soda brand announced on Tuesday it, too, is launching its first-ever, holiday-themed cookbook with items like green grilled cheese and Mountain Dew-infused pickles. The "Big Bold Book of MTN DEW Recipes" debuts on the company's online merch store for $30 on Nov. 16.

It's a great year for neon-food lovers, apparently.

