Krispy Kreme celebrates 20th anniversary of ‘Elf' with doughnut collection inspired by movie

Son of a nutcracker! The beloved holiday movie “Elf” is turning 20, and Krispy Kreme is celebrating the milestone anniversary in the sweetest way possible.

Starting Friday, Nov. 24, Krispy Kreme customers can order the doughnut chain’s new, limited-edition Elf Doughnut Collection. Here’s everything we know about the festive collaboration.

The collection features three new doughnuts and a returning favorite.

Krispy Kreme A box of Elf-themed Krispy Kreme donuts on a bed of snow.

The new collection is available for a limited time at participating shops across the country and includes three “Elf”-inspired doughnuts and a fan favorite:

Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut: This Original Glazed Doughnut is covered in sugar cookie light blue icing and white sprinkles then coated with powdered sugar snow and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

Buddy Makes Breakfast Doughnut: This twist on Buddy's famous breakfast features an Original Glazed Doughnut coated in cake batter spaghetti buttercreme, milk chocolate candies, sprinkles and a maple drizzle.

Christmas Lights Doughnut: This newbie is an Original Glazed Doughnut that's covered in chocolate icing and a green icing drizzle then coated with sprinkles and a chocolate "Elf" piece.

Krispy Kreme Four Elf-themed Krispy Kreme donuts on a bed of snow.

Santa Belly Doughnut: This returning variety is described as a “Santa belly doughnut” that’s full of Cookies & Kreme filling then topped with red icing and a Santa”s belt/belt buckle (made of candy, of course).

“Our new ‘Elf’-inspired doughnuts honor memorable moments from the movie in the most delicious way possible and embody its fun and festive spirit,” Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said in a press release.

Krispy Kreme A box of Elf-themed Krispy Kreme Donuts.

Doughnut lovers will also find a limited-edition Krispy Kreme six-pack that includes the following doughnuts at select stores, including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, Wakefern and more:

Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut

Festive Lights Doughnut

Santa Belly Doughnut

Krispy Kreme also has other seasonal treats on its menu.

To celebrate the holidays, Krispy Kreme also has a Sugar Cookie Latte that’s available hot, iced or frozen, and a Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate.

Krispy Kreme will offer customers a Cyber Monday deal on Nov. 27.

Cyber Monday is all about deals and steals, and Krispy Kreme is getting in on the fun with a special Cyber Monday deal for customers on Nov. 27.

When you buy any dozen or 16-count Minis, you’ll get an Original Glazed Dozen for just $1 using the code CYBERMONDAY. The offer is limited to one per customer and is only available online with pickup and delivery orders.

