Joey McIntyre Will Perform at Mohegan Sun in January

Joey McIntyre will be performing live at Mohegan Sun next month.

Joey McIntyre Live in Concert will be at The Cabaret Theatre at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The singer whose musical career spans back to New Kids on the Block will be in Connecticut ahead of his sold-out show at Carnegie Hall.

Tickets are $149, $99, and $59. They go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Friday, Dec. 9, subject to availability.

In addition to New Kids on the Block, McIntyre has a successful solo career and he has acted in film, television and in theatre.

“This will be a special night for both Joey McIntyre and Mohegan Sun as we are happy to host yet another signature event in such a beautiful venue,” Tom Cantone, president of Sports & Entertainment for Mohegan, said in a statement.

Cabaret Theatre, which opened in 2001, is in Mohegan Sun’s Casino of the Sky. It has more than 500 seats.