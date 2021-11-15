Journey Tour Coming to CT With Toto

Get ready Journey fans, Journey's tour is coming to Connecticut next year and Toto is joining them.
Journey is going on the Freedom Tour 2022 and Billy Idol will be joining them for some stops, including in Boston and New York, while Toto will be joining them for others, including the show in Hartford.
The show is coming to 40 cities across North America and the last stop is in May at the XL Center.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. for most shows.
“It’s that time - time to get back to where we are used to being - on Stage!” Journey guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon Friends.”
These are the tour dates:
Freedom Tour 2022 Dates With Billy Idol:
- Tuesday, Feb. 22, Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- Wednesday, Feb. 23, Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- Friday, Feb. 25, Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
- Sunday, Feb. 27: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- Monday, Feb. 28, Boston, MA - TD Garden
- Wednesday, March 2, Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- Saturday, March 5, Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
- Monday, March 7, Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- Tuesday, March 8, Albany, NY - Times Union Center
- Saturday, March 12, Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
- Monday, March 14, St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
- Wednesday, March 16, Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- Thursday, March 17, Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
- Saturday, March 19, N. Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
- Monday, March 21, St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
- Thursday, March 24, Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
- Sunday, March 27, Portland, OR - Moda Center
- Monday, March 28, Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- Thursday, March 31, San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- Friday, April 1, Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- Monday, April 4, Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
- Tuesday, April 5, Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center
Freedom Tour 2022 Dates With Toto
- Thursday, April 7, San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
- Saturday, April 9, Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
- Monday, April 11, Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- Wednesday, April 13, Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Friday, April 15, New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
- Wednesday, April 20, Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- Thursday, April 21, Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- Sunday, April 24, Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
- Monday, April 25, Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- Wednesday, April 27, Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- Thursday, April 28, Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Saturday, April 30, Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
- Monday, May 2, Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
- Wednesday, May 4, Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
- Thursday, May 5, Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Saturday, May 7, Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Monday, May 9, Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
- Wednesday, May 11, Hartford, CT - XL Center
