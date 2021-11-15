Journey Tour Coming to CT With Toto

Get ready Journey fans, Journey's tour is coming to Connecticut next year and Toto is joining them.

Journey is going on the Freedom Tour 2022 and Billy Idol will be joining them for some stops, including in Boston and New York, while Toto will be joining them for others, including the show in Hartford.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The show is coming to 40 cities across North America and the last stop is in May at the XL Center.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. for most shows.

“It’s that time - time to get back to where we are used to being - on Stage!” Journey guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon Friends.”

These are the tour dates:

Freedom Tour 2022 Dates With Billy Idol:

Tuesday, Feb. 22, Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 23, Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Friday, Feb. 25, Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Sunday, Feb. 27: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Monday, Feb. 28, Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wednesday, March 2, Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, March 5, Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Monday, March 7, Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday, March 8, Albany, NY - Times Union Center

Saturday, March 12, Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Monday, March 14, St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, March 16, Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Thursday, March 17, Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Saturday, March 19, N. Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Monday, March 21, St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Thursday, March 24, Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Sunday, March 27, Portland, OR - Moda Center

Monday, March 28, Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Thursday, March 31, San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Friday, April 1, Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Monday, April 4, Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Tuesday, April 5, Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

Freedom Tour 2022 Dates With Toto