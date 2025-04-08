Krispy Kreme unveils new Easter-themed donut collection: See what's new

It's an early Easter for fans of donuts.

Krispy Kreme on Monday unveiled its newest assortment of Easter-themed donuts, featuring three new flavors and one fan favorite that is returning.

The first newcomer is a "Bunny Basket" donut, which is based on Krispy Kreme's original glazed flavor, dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with chocolate flavored buttercream and topped with a confectionery bunny.

Next is the "Marshmallow" bunny donut. This is an unglazed donut, filled with marshmallow creme, dipped in pastel yellow icing and topped with a bunny face and confectionery ears.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Hop into sweetness! 🐰 The Hoppy Easter Collection is here, featuring four festive flavors everybunny will love!



🧺 Bunny Basket Doughnut

🐣 Marshmallow Bunny Doughnut

🐰 Bouncing Bunny Doughnut

🍓 Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles pic.twitter.com/MrEKV4YmCk — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) April 7, 2025

The last new flavor is the "Bouncing Bunny" donut. This is also original glazed, dipped in pastel blue icing and sprinkles and topped with a bouncing bunny.

Returning is the strawberry iced donut with sprinkles.

“We’re passing on the eggs this Easter and instead hopping into the holiday with all-new bunny-themed doughnuts that are almost too cute to eat. Almost!" Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief growth officer, said in a release. "And … you don’t have to hunt for these doughnuts; just hop to a Krispy Kreme shop near you."

The annual White House tradition of rolling Easter eggs across the south lawn is expected to proceed this year despite concerns over egg prices.

The collection comes in a custom Easter dozens box, or they can be purchased individually.

Easter this year is set for Sunday, April 20.