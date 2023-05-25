Lake Compounce Summer Concert Series Includes Sugar Ray, Everclear and More

Lake Compounce’s Summer Concert Series starts this weekend and the lineup for the summer includes performances by Sugar Ray, Everclear, CeeLo Green, country singer Jerrod Niemann and more.

“The beach is going to be bouncing as we debut our floating stage during the unofficial start of summer,” General Manager Doug Hemphill said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to debut our full lineup of the summer concert series and are looking forward to welcoming guests for what’s sure to be a rockin’ season!”

Saturday, May 27

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Red Hot Tribute, a tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, at 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Country singer Jerrod Niemann, known for songs including “Drink to That All Night” and “Lover, Lover,” at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Sugar Ray, known for hits including “ Every Morning,” “Fly,” “When It’s Over” and more, at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Everclear at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Stiletto, a Billy Joel Tribute, at 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

CeeLo Green, who was a coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Larger Than Life: Mi Gente, at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Larger Than Life: Abba Mia, at 5:30 p.m.

Monday, July 3

Raise Your Hands - A Bon Jovi Tribute, at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Southern Voice, at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

The Way Outs, at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Canaan Smith, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

All-4-One, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Here’s to the Night, at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Sunset Drive, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Shout, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

The Ebbas, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

KSF, a Tribute to Kansas, Styx & Foreigner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Yesterday Beatles Tribute, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Brit Pack, 6 p.m.

Every concert in July will end with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Each concert and fireworks show will be included with general park admission.