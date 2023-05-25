Lake Compounce

Lake Compounce Summer Concert Series Includes Sugar Ray, Everclear and More

Singer Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray perform onstage during the Above Ground 3 concert benefiting Musicares at The Fonda Theatre on Dec. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Lake Compounce’s Summer Concert Series starts this weekend and the lineup for the summer includes performances by Sugar Ray, Everclear, CeeLo Green, country singer Jerrod Niemann and more.

“The beach is going to be bouncing as we debut our floating stage during the unofficial start of summer,” General Manager Doug Hemphill said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to debut our full lineup of the summer concert series and are looking forward to welcoming guests for what’s sure to be a rockin’ season!”

Lake Compounce Summer Concert Series

Saturday, May 27

  • Red Hot Tribute, a tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, at 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

  • Country singer Jerrod Niemann, known for songs including “Drink to That All Night” and “Lover, Lover,” at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

  • Sugar Ray, known for hits including “ Every Morning,” “Fly,” “When It’s Over” and more, at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

  • Everclear at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

  • Stiletto, a Billy Joel Tribute, at 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

  • CeeLo Green, who was a coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

  • Larger Than Life: Mi Gente, at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

  • Larger Than Life: Abba Mia, at 5:30 p.m.

Monday, July 3

  • Raise Your Hands - A Bon Jovi Tribute, at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

  • Southern Voice, at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

  • The Way Outs, at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

  • Canaan Smith, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

  • All-4-One, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

  • Here’s to the Night, at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

  • Sunset Drive, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

  • Shout, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

  • The Ebbas, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

  • KSF, a Tribute to Kansas, Styx & Foreigner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

  • Yesterday Beatles Tribute, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

  • Brit Pack, 6 p.m.

Every concert in July will end with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Each concert and fireworks show will be included with general park admission.

