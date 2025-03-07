Lent specials and deals: 27 restaurants serving up seafood

Ash Wednesday — which fell on March 5 this year — marked the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period where Christians prepare for Easter. It’s meant to symbolize the 40 days where Jesus Christ fasted in the desert.

During this time, many Christians give up meat on Fridays as one of several Lenten rituals, making fish a popular alternative on these days.

While going meat-free one day a week isn’t as difficult as giving it up entirely, it can pose some challenges if you’re used to dining out on Fridays.

Luckily, many restaurants are serving special Lent menus that run through Easter Sunday on April 20 and feature many fish options.

From limited-time menus to discounted items, here’s everything you need to navigate meat-free Fridays while dining out this Lent.

Specials

Arby’s

Arby’s may “have the meats,” but it also has three fish sandwich options:

Crispy Fish Sandwich (starting at $4.69): This sandwich features a crispy fish fillet with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

(starting at $4.69): This sandwich features a crispy fish fillet with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun. Fish ‘N Cheddar Sandwich (starting at $4.99): This sandwich features a crispy fish fillet with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese sauce and tartar sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

(starting at $4.99): This sandwich features a crispy fish fillet with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese sauce and tartar sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun. King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe (starting at $5.49): This sandwich features a crispy fish fillet topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce, served on a toasted King’s Hawaiian roll.

Bertucci’s

Bertucci’s is serving the following Lent specials this year:

Spaghetti & Clams ($18.99)

Shrimp Bella Venezia ($19.99 for small portion; $27.99 for large portion)

Bojangles

Bojangles is bringing back its Fish Sandwich (starting at $5.69) and adding a new deluxe version (starting at $6.19) for a limited time. Each fish sandwich can be ordered a la carte or as a combo.

The Fish Sandwich comes with a breaded and seasoned Alaskan Pollock filet with American cheese and tartar sauce, served on a bun. The Deluxe adds Bo Sauce, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted bun.

Bravo Italian Kitchen

Bravo Italian Kitchen is cooking up several Lent specials, including the following options:

Grilled Salmon ($20.99)

Lobster & Shrimp Fettuccine ($35.99)

Shrimp Scampi ($20.99)

Shrimp Fra Diavolo ($20.99)

Eggplant Parmesan ($19.99)

Spaghetti Alle Vongole ($22.99)

Creamy Lemon Garlic Orzo with Shrimp ($22.99)

Brio Italian Grille

For a limited time, Brio Italian Grille is running the following Lent specials:

Grilled Salmon Salad ($22.99)

Grilled Salmon Fresca ($30.49)

Lobster & Shrimp Fettuccine ($36.99)

Spaghetti Alle Vongole ($22.99)

Creamy Lemon Garlic Orzo with Shrimp ($22.99)

Burger King

Burger King’s Big Fish features Alaska pollock with panko breading, sweet tartar sauce, lettuce and pickles on a toasted bun. The Fiery Big Fish has a triple pepper spicy glaze. Pricing for both sandwiches starts at $5.29.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill recently debuted two limited-time dishes that are perfect for anyone who’s looking to avoid meat this Lent:

Lemon Cream Asparagus Linguine (starting at $16.99)

Shrimp Scampi (starting at $12.49)

Happy Joe’s

Happy Joe’s has a limited-time menu item for Lent: a Blackened Shrimp Pizza ($19.99) that’s available at participating locations between March 7-April 18.

Kona Grill

Through April 17, Kona Grill will serve its Bounty from the Seven Seas menu, which features a Spicy Tuna Taco ($24) for a starter and two options for a main course: Brie-Stuffed Salmon ($39) and Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo ($39).

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

For a limited time, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken (starting at $6.99) is bringing back its fish and chips combo, which comes with fish, potato wedges and tartar sauce.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has a limited-time spring seafood menu that features dishes like Cajun Seafood Dip ($11.99), Shrimp Stacked Trout ($18.99), Roadhouse Gumbo ($6.99) and Cedar Plank Salmon ($21.99).

McDonald’s

One could not write about fish sandwiches without acknowledging a McDonald’s staple — the Filet-O-Fish (pricing varies by location) — which inspired a classic jingle involving a robotic bass lamenting his brethren’s fate as fast food. In reality, the sandwich features a wild-caught Alaska pollock made into a crispy fish fillet patty topped with American cheese and McDonald’s tartar sauce, served on a steamed bun.

Popeyes

The following two seafood items have returned to the Popeyes menu for Lent:

The Shrimp Tacklebox ($5.99) comes with eight seasoned and breaded butterfly shrimp plus one regular side and a biscuit. There's also a surf 'n' turf option that allows customers to substitute four shrimp for two chicken tenders.

($5.99) comes with eight seasoned and breaded butterfly shrimp plus one regular side and a biscuit. There's also a surf 'n' turf option that allows customers to substitute four shrimp for two chicken tenders. The Flounder Fish Sandwich ($5.99) comes with a marinated Alaska flounder filet with a brioche bun and pickles.

STK Steakhouse

Through April 17, STK Steakhouse will serve its Bounty from the Seven Seas menu for Lent. It features four possible starters — Duck & Shuck ($26), New England Clam Chowder ($17), Spicy Yellowtail Crispy Rice ($27) and Grilled Octopus ($39) — and one Surf & Turf Fried Rice ($41) for a main.

Whataburger

Through April 21, Whataburger is offering a Whatacatch Sandwich ($5.19-6.59 for a la carte and $8.59-10.19 for a meal) that’s made with an Alaskan pollock fillet coated in breadcrumbs then topped with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce and served on a soft bun.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s recently brought back its Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich, which pairs a wild-caught Alaska pollock fillet coated in panko breading and topped with lettuce, American cheese, pickles and a creamy dill tartar sauce, served on a bun. Prices vary by location.

White Castle

White Castle is bringing back its Shrimp Nibblers (starting at $4.59 in all locations) through April 20 or while supplies last, in all markets except Florida.

The chain also has several other seafood options, including Panko Fish Sliders ($2.49 in most markets) and Fish Nibblers (starting at $3.79 in most markets).

Deals

Casey’s

In honor of Lent, Casey’s is offering customers $4 off any large Cheese Pizza, Veggie Breakfast Pizza or Specialty Pizza using the code LENT each Friday throughout Lent.

Del Taco

Through April 18, Del Taco rewards members can save $2 on any Fish Taco Meal each Friday while ordering in the chain’s app or website. The restaurant has a limited-time seafood menu that’s ideal for those following Lenten dietary restrictions.

Goldbelly

Prefer to cook at home? Goldbelly has plenty of Lent-friendly food options to order. The website is offering TODAY.com readers $20 off their first Goldbelly purchase of $100+ using the code TODAY20. It excludes shipping and sale items.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is offering customers $2 fish sandwiches every Friday between March 5 and April 17.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s customers can enjoy a $6 Shrimp Basket or a $10 Shrimp Sea-Share.

Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks is discounting the following items for Lent:

Wild Argentinian Red Shrimp : One 16-ounce package for $24.99 when purchased with any other item, or two 16-ounce packages for $49.99.

One 16-ounce package for $24.99 when purchased with any other item, or two 16-ounce packages for $49.99. Bourbon Glazed Salmon Filets : Serving size of four for $29.99 when purchased with any other item, or serving size of eight for $59.99.

Serving size of four for $29.99 when purchased with any other item, or serving size of eight for $59.99. Wild Alaskan Skin-On Sockeye Salmon : Serving size of four for $44.99 when purchased with any other item, serving size of eight for $89.99, or serving size of 12 for $134.98.

Serving size of four for $44.99 when purchased with any other item, serving size of eight for $89.99, or serving size of 12 for $134.98. Build Your Own Lent Dinner for $227.93.

Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana is introducing a new $3.99 shrimp taco just in time for Lent. The taco comes with panko-crusted shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle ranch sauce in a flour tortilla.

Tender Greens

Tender Greens customers who purchase a seafood entrée on two separate Fridays will score a third seafood entrée for free. The offer is valid between March 7 — April 11.

The Budlong Southern Chicken

On Fridays throughout Lent and on Ash Wednesday, The Budlong Southern Chicken customers can enjoy a buy one, get one free deal on Fish Fry sandwiches using the code FISHFRY.

Twin Peaks

On Fridays throughout Lent, Twin Peaks customers can take advantage of deals on meat-free menu items, including fish and chips with a 22-ounce Miller Lite or Coors Light beer (starting at $12) or fish and chips with Coca-Cola or tea (starting at $10). The offer is valid at participating locations between March 7 — April 18.

Wiseguy Pizza

Through April 19, Wiseguy Pizza is offering $3 off an 18-inch pizza for the Lenten season. The offer is valid on the Margherita, Mushroom Truffle, Paneer Tikka, Cheese or Backyard Vegetarian pizza.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: